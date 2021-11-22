Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Pastor’s anniversary
Live Oak Free Will Baptist Church, 1577 Rock Road, Grifton, will host a pastor’s anniversary celebration for Elder Demetrius Williams at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Elder Ronald Jackson will be guest speaker.
FFA poinsettia sale
Poinsettias will be available for purchase in the agriculture shop at Greene Central High School beginning Nov. 30. Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on school days. Appointments may be made for picking up group orders at other times. Poinsettias will be available in four sizes and four colors. For prices or additional information, contact the school at 747- 3814 or email henrypasour@ greene.k12.nc.us.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. This will be in conjunction with the Christmas Town in Ayden festivities. Visitors to the museum will have the option of attending before or after the 6:30 p.m. parade. There will be no fourth Sunday open house in November or December. Call 347-6672.
Winterfest
WinterFest will be held on 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Barn Venue at Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road in Snow Hill. The holiday shopping event feature artisans, crafters, woodworkers and more. Nooherooka Natural will host their annual meat sale at the General Store on the farm. For more information or vendor inquiries, contact Mary Betty at 714-2650.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet a 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville. Dexter Liu, an expert on the second amendment, will talk about recent policies and laws. For more information, contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Post 151 to meet
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, Greenville, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, Clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to “Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter” or “FPCAS.” Call 355-5353.
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present the Tim Sutton Trio in concert at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Come and enjoy the sounds of the season. Tickets are $10 showtix4u.com/event-details/59065. Visit www.farmville-arts.org, the FCAC Facebook page or call the FCAC office at 753-3832.
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Call 252-902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clinical exam and 3D mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.
Joyner seeks submissions
East Carolina University’s Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking resident throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions that document experiences during the pandemic can be shared in any format at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Farmville 150
Tickets for Farmville’s 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala with music by The Rakiem Walker Project are on sale now. The event will be 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Freight Station, corner of Wilson and Walnut in Farmville. General Admission is $75. A table for 8 is $650. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 252-753-4671, to purchase tickets via check, cash or credit card.