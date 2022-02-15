Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Fish stew cookoff
The Grifton Shad Festival Committee is holding a fish stew cook-off fundraiser at Grifton Train Depot on starting 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. For $10, guests will get a soft drink and the opportunity to sample each stew, cast their vote for their favorite and receive a pint of that stew to enjoy at the depot or take home. Winners will be announced by 1:30 p.m. and awarded prizes. Those wanting to compete and participate in the cook-off can contact Shad Festival Committee President Tommy Sugg at 560-7828.
Feast of the East
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East chili sale from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert are available for $8. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 252-714-0838.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. Feb. 27. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service, tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is March 14.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit . 10-4. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be helpd 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at rear door 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Fireman's Auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Fireman's Auction starting at 9 a.m. on March 5 at the station, 4189 N.C. 33 West. Item will be received 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4. Department takes 10 percent commission with $7.50 minimum on listed items. Barbecue pork and chicken lunch. Call 341-2259 and 714-6095. Visit www.tugwellauctionrealty.com.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the prestigious Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The girls’ dates are June 12-18, and the boys will attend June 19-25. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Become an informed citizen and stand out among your peers. Applicants must be a rising senior, 16-18 years old, have a 3.0 unweighted GPA or equivalent, and be a resident of the state for at least one year. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at (402) 690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Cut off for applications is March 15.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville's annual youth oratorical contest is March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to participate in the NC East Zone 4 Contest and may advance to the NC East District Contest, which will provide a first place scholarship of $2,500, second place scholarship of $1,500, and a third place scholarship of $1,000. National level prizes are $15,000, $10,000 or $5,000. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Divas Easter event
The Plantinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will included an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.