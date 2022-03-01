Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Fireman's auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Fireman's Auction starting at 9 a.m. on March 5 at the station, 4189 N.C. 33 West. Item will be received 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Department takes 10 percent commission with $7.50 minimum on listed items. Barbecue pork and chicken lunch. Call 341-2259 and 714-6095. Visit www.tugwellauctionrealty.com.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
‘Between Riverside and Crazy’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., Greenville, will host performances of "Between Riverside and Crazy" at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 2 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be held 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at rear door 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Ladies annual tea party
Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its ladies' annual tea party starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, with a marketplace sale. The event features cookies and tea at 11 a.m. followed by music with Sue Lynn Whitehurst, a noon lunch, dessert, a loving message from Chandler Whitford and prizes including an award for the best old fashioned hat. Tickets are $18 and $20 with proceeds going to youth summer camp expenses. Call 746-3534.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is March 14.
Celtic Music
Celebrate the season of green enjoying the music of Twisted Knot, Celtic band led by Mamie Dixon, at R.A. Fountain General Store at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the Saturday before St Patrick’s Day. Tickets are $15 reserved, $13 general admission. Call 252.749.3228 or visit rafountain.com/events/
Pastor installation
Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, off of N.C. 22, Winterville, will hold an installation service for their new pastor, Wayne Harrison, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. All are welcome.
St. Patrick’s Day Party
The Arts of the Pamlico is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Historic Turnage Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The party will feature a concert by Twisted Knot including rousing Irish pub songs, sea shanties and classic favorites like “Danny Boy.” A cash bar will be open and tickets are $15. See artsofthepamlico.org or call 252-946-2504 for tickets or more information.
Divas Easter event
The Plantinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will included an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the Tar Heel Boys or Girls State in June. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The program gives delegates hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at (402) 690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. March 15 is the deadline.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville's annual youth oratorical contest is March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers receive medallions and a chance at a $2,500 scholarship. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
USA Dance
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now America's Boating Club of the Pamlico, is providing a course for recreational sailors and boaters March 23 through May 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $75 for members or $125 for non-members; no additional cost for a couples sharing materials. Visit https://pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org/. Register by March 16 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service, tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. The next meeting is March 10.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, home ownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu. Upcoming sessions will be held at the following locations:
- PCC Bernstein Center, 261 Belvoir Highway, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 1-24.
- PCC Farmville Center, 3781 S. Main St, Farmville, 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays April 4-27.
- PCC Greenville Center, 3107 S. Memorial Dr. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 7-28.
- Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Hymnology, a Study of Hymns, 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 2-30.
- Instructor training for chronic conditions class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7-8 and 14-15. Volunteers are needed. If you have an interest in teaching, please contact Jodi at 752-1717, x213
- Interior design series 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, March 7-28.
- Advance care planning clinic, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
- Raised bed gardening presented by Courtney Perkins Johnson of The Kitchen Garten, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
- Beginner quilting 10 a.m. to noon March 9-30. Cost is $40 for the series.
- “My Parents Got Old! Now What Do I Do?” support program for people entering the caregiving phase 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 14.
- Beginner wood carving classes 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 17-April 21. Cost is $35.
- Road to Resources: Resources for Cancer Patients and Victims 3-4 p.m. Monday, March 21.
- Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
- Positive Approach to Care, Teepa Snow’s renowned approach to improving quality of life for persons with dementia and their caregivers, 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, March 22.
- An American Sunrise book discussion, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Facilitator will be Dr. Kirsten Squint, associate professor of English and Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities. The author, Joy Harjo, is the Poet Laureate of the United States.
- “Springtime in Charleston” trip reservation are ongoing. The three-day/two-night package includes a tour of Charleston, a dinner cruise, Magnolia Plantation and more! Dates are April 5-7. This trip starts at $459 per person/double occupancy.