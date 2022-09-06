Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Color Run
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to cheer on participants in the first 5k Color Bomb Business Fun Run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17. The run begins at Ayden Middle School and the finish line will be at the West Avenue stages. Close to 50 participants that will be walking/running their way through Ayden and the business district and past three stations where they will be “bombed” with color! Vendors will be at the finish line with music and line dancing. Visit aydenchamber.com for more information and to volunteer or call 746-2266.
Cobb Pavillion
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located at 3876 S. Main St., Farmville, the outdoor event venue will be used for foundation events as well as community gatherings. Mayor John Moore and Town Commissioner and NRCS President Alma C. Hobbs will speak. Reginald Speights, the state director of the USDA, also will share remarks.
Art gallery opening
The Farmville Community Arts Council will host its grand opening and artist reception for Pitt County's newest art gallery 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 3725 N. Main St., Farmville. The council will christen the new gallery adjacent to the Paramount Theater with work from featured artist Olena Zintchouk and the unveiling of the gallery's new name. The event is free and open to the public.
Collard Festival
The Ayden Collard Festival runs Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-10, on West Avenue in downtown Ayden, featuring music, carnival rides, vendors and the collard eating contest. The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with the Chairmen of the Board taking the stage at 7 p.m. A free horseshoe tournament starts 10 a.m. Saturday followed by the ACF parade. The Collard Eating Contest will take place on the West Avenue Stage at 2 p.m. The popular Eagles tribute band On The Border will close out the festival starting at 7 p.m. on the West Avenue stage. The Ayden Art Show runs Sept. 2-11 at the Community Building at 458 Second St., just a block away from the festival grounds. Visit aydencollardfestival.com.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or deliveries beginning Sept 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze, and white. Eight-inch pots are $5, 10-inch pots are $10, and 14-inch pots are $20. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., opens from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Sept 12.
Pastor’s anniversary
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will celebrate Pastor Alton K. Wooten’s 12th at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Michael Pretty of Joe’s Branch Free Will Baptist Church will be guest speaker.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Pitt County 4-H
Pitt County 4-H is offering a full array of in-person, hands-on programs and events for youth ages 5-12 through its 2022 Fall Programs and Events series. Programming provides opportunities for members to actively create lasting memories through fun and engaging activities. For more information, contact the local 4-H office at lsdail2@ncsu.edu or 902-1709.
County fair
The 102nd annual Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair will be held Sept. 20-25 at the fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. Admission is $8, with children ages 4 and younger admitted free. Free parking is available. Visit pittfair.org.
Special service
Haddocks United American FWB church will celebrate its Women's and Men's Day Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Dr. Wayne Harrison will preach the morning message. Music will be provided by The Anointed Pearls of Faith from Greenville. The church is located right off of N.C. 11, south of Winterville, at 111 Sunset Acres Lane.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.
Children’s Health Fair
The Healthy Lives Healthy Choices Children’s Health Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The event will feature vendors including the Pitt County Health Department, ECU Health, Pitt County Center, Dr. Croom/Mental Health, Piedmont Sickle Cell, N.C. Cooperative Extension, ECU Physicians and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. The theme is “Be Hero Healthy.” There will be something for all ages including parents. Everyone is invited to attend. Contact Valarie Walker at tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.
Cypress Group
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will open its 2022-23 program year with its first face-to-face program in more than two years at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12l, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Liz Kalies, director of science for the N.C. Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, will discuss "Making Solar Farms Wildlife Friendly." Kailes leads Nature Conservancy's renewable energy efforts, which includes working on wildlife conservation with the solar industry. The program will also be available over Zoom. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for login information.
A Night of Hope
Major League Baseball all-star Darryl Strawberry and world champion water skier Kristi Overton Johnson will headline a fundraising event for Victorious Living Magazine’s prison outreach on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will be held at Lake Kristi, 3933 Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland. It will include ballpark food and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the Night of Hope event will be from 6:45-8 p.m. Corporate event sponsorships are available. General admission is $50 for adults and $25 for children 12-16.
Symphony orchestra
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Symphony Orchestra in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Wright Auditorium with conductors Jorge Richter and Jae Hwan Lee. The concert will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C major, opus 21, along with Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 2. Free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S. W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame - Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50 each. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services