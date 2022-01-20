Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will open its 2022 season Jan. 20 with “Arsenic and Old Lace.” The dark comedy tells the story of two spinster sister who ease the loneliness of single gentlemen by adding just a touch of poison to the wine. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 27-29. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22-23 and Jan. 29. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
COPE meeting
There will be an introductory meeting of the Coalition for Public Education (COPE), a conservative education advocacy group, at noon on Saturday at McAllister’s Deli in Greenville (in the back room). The meeting will start around 12:30 p.m. after everyone has gotten something to eat or drink. The group advocates for a morality-based public school experience committed to a sound basic education free from liberal policies. Email Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com
Smiles and Frowns auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The Princess Who Had No Name” from 5-7 p.m. Jan 25-26 at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Building, 4354 Lee St. For audition instructions, visit smilesandfrowns.org.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Jason Jehorek, an expert on election integrity and a committed election audit activist, will discuss the status of the 2020 presidential election. RSVP to Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Tai Chi for Arthritis
Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention will be held at 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Feb. 4 at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Sharon Harrison and Emmanuell Quenum are instructors. Classes are free but contributions are welcomed. Participants must be 60 and older. Call 747-5434 or email sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.
Bed turning
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton will host a bed-turning on Sunday, Feb. 6. A bed-turning is a fun social event for guests to share their quilt and its history. Call Peggy Collins at 412-7764 for more information and to let the museum know you would like to participate. Light refreshments will be served. The museum, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum has canceled its fourth-Sunday open house in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St. Call 746-4209 to schedule private tours. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history, tobacco farming and barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. Visit www.aydenhistorical andartssociety.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Feb 8.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help manage concerns about falling, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 16.
{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.{/li}
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, 1-5 p.m., Jan. 23
Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Ave., Williamston, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 24.
First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m. Jan 25.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 26.
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2766 S. Savannah Road, Belhaven, 2-6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Chocowinity First Baptist Church, 230 N.C. 33 West, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 31.
The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 30.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.