Greene Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following classes to celebrate May as Older Americans Month. Call 252-747-5436 for more information.
- Legal Aide presentation on services provided through the Senior Legal Helpline including wills and powers of attorney 11 a.m. on May 18.
- Older American’s Month Celebration and Cookout for ages 60 and older, noon May 20. Invite a friend.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Proud to be an American Day
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be an American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department's famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original 1-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is now open with its summer hours, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Plant sale
The Master Gardener volunteers at the Pitt County Arboretum will hold their 2022 Spring Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, for Friends of the Arboretum and at 10 a.m. for the general public. It runs until noon. Thousands of plants will be available including sun and shade perennials, trees and shrubs, vines, annuals, herbs and vegetables, wildflowers, succulents and house plants. The sale will be next to the arboretum gardens, at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.
Republican women
The Republican Women of Pitt County host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on the third Thursday of the month at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begin at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch. The next meeting is May 19.
Murder Mystery
Magnolia Arts Center will present The Chicago Caper, a who-done-it murder mystery dessert theater at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14. Matinees are May 14-15. Tickets are $15 and $10. The show cast includes some of eastern North Carolina’s finest teen actors. Email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com for information.
Braid With Me
Pitt Community College is hosting a mother-daughter braid with me event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 14, at the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club, 1100 Ward St., Mothers and daughters can learn braiding skills together. Participants must be at least 10. Cantact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 or jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Sheriff Dance
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Dance will be presenting an overview of the sheriff's office. The club meets at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. All are welcomed. Call 252-367-8310 for further information.
Mental Health Matters
Vidant Medical Center will hold Mental Health Matter 2022 with four virtual educational sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. The topics included COVID-19 recovery, emotional freedom techniques, rebuilding relationships after social distancing and reconnecting the mind-body disconnect. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/behavoiralhealth for more information and Web-ex details.
Big Band concert
The Emerald City Big Band, The Tar River Community Band, and special guests will hold the Charles Alford Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will celebrate Alford’s love of music with these bands he helped to establish many years ago. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is Saturday, May 21, at ECU's A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 252-864-3369 or Doris Barnes 252-714-0152.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service, tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on June 13.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Music by DJ Justin Rouse and hosted by Jenny Bright and Carolyn Rouse. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 252-944-6198 or text 252-364-7264.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. The next meeting is May 12.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students for June 18-July 10 and July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Road to Resources: Sleep Disorders in Older Adults (What Causes them and how can they be fixed?), 3-4 p.m. Monday, May 16.
- Med Instead of Meds: Exploring Better Health Through Better Eating, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, May 19-June 23. Seating is limited.
- Community Shred Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. $5 recommended donation. Three bag/box maximum. This event is sponsored by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Cost is $5.
- Beginner genealogy class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-29. Cost is $20.