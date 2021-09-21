Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Peanut workshop
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will hold a peanut maturity workshop 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be hosting drive-through flu clinics for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System. No cost and no required appointment. Masks required.
Homecoming
Saint's Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, will host its 186th homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The event will feature a guest speaker and special music. Lunch will be served after the service.
Ayden barbecue exhibit
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will open its new barbecue exhibit during the museum's monthly open house 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can follow the timelines of the community's barbecue families back to their first (and same) pit master, and enjoy videos, photographs and related items. There is no admission charge, although donations are applied to future exhibits.
Fountain Presbyterian
Fountain Presbyterian Church will return to on-site worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday and honor Rev. Jane C. Rose for her recent retirement as the church’s 18th minister. The guest pastor will be Rev. Bob Clyde and special music will be performed by Carol Haven and her grandson, Luke Metzger, and Lightnin’ Wells. Church Elder Mark Owens Jr. will read and comment on a favorite scripture. The church asks unvaccinated worshippers enjoy this service via Zoom, with log-in information on the church’s webpage www.fountainpresbyterian.org and on its Facebook page. Masks should be worn inside the sanctuary and seating will be arranged to respect personal distances for the service, which will have no congregant singing or liturgical responses.
Woody Spencer reception
The Farmville Community Arts Council, in partnership with the Farmville Public Library, will host a reception for photographer Woody Spencer at 6 p.m. on Monday at the library, 4276 W. Church St.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society and Laupus Health Science Library are sponsoring a talk by Dr. Donald Ensley, one of the first African American faculty in ECU's health sciences, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Entitled "A Quality of Life Conversation: An Eastern Carolina Journey," Ensley will offer reflection on his journey from Belhaven to his career as a professor and chair of ECU's Department of Community Health and insights on eastern North Carolina's efforts to overcome the pandemic. Register for the Zoom event through pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events. Ensley's presentation is part of the Ruth and John Moskop History of Medicine Lecture Series.
Flu shot clinic
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting a flu shot clinic 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Pharmville Drug will administer the shots. No appointment necessary. Masks required.
Garage sale
The Missions Committee of Calvary Memorial UMC, 107 W. Greene St., Snow Hill, will hold a yard sale starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Proceeds go to church mission projects. Items being sold include household items, dishes, crystal, bed linens, toys, bicycles, furniture and more. Rain Date will be Oct. 16.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, to raise money to end hunger at home and around the world. Walkers will meet at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Church World Service donates 25 percent of all money raised back to the community! Register or donate the day of the walk or at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/farmvillenc
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Benefit luncheon
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Farm Museum
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation” from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield, (20 minutes from Greenville). The event includes heavy hors d’oervres, live music, tours of the home, silent auction and raffle, and a talk by local historian, Roger Kammerer. Tickets are $50 and are available at Jefferson’s, Lauteres, and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. For more information, call 756-5432
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 St. Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.