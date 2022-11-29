Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Ayden Christmas
The Town of Ayden and Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, as part of its Christmas Town in Ayden celebration. Christmas Town in Ayden is from 4-8 p.m. with extended hours at local businesses, entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and a Christmas market. The Ayden History and Arts Museum, 554 Second St., in the old Dixon Medical Building, will host its annual Christmas Open House from 4-8 p.m. in place of the fourth Sunday Open House.
Snow Hill Christmas
The Town of Snow Hill will host its Christmas Extravaganza and tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. and the Christmas parade at 2 p.m. the following day.
Farmville Christmas
The Town of Farmvile and Farmville Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. It will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. A Taste of Farmville will follow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. downtown with extended shopping hours, refreshments and music. The town’s annual Christmas parade will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market will hold its Holiday Card Decorating Contest on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cards will be decorated from 10 a.m. to noon at the craft table. Pictures will be taken of each card and entered in the contest. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 16. Each winner will receive a gift card from Simply Natural Creamery. The Farm’s Holiday Magic Craft Fair is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Santa visits from 10 a.m. to noon. Hot Spiced Cider will be served while supplies last. Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17; 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31.
Grifton Christmas Parade
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will include food and craft venders before the parade by the town common beginning at 1 p.m. For information Contact Patricia Riggs at 252-814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 252-524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com. Tickets for a 50/50 parade raffle also are available library and from any parade committee member. The drawing will be held at the end of the parade. Ask about joining the Golf Cart Brigade as well.
Quilt raffle
The Greene County Senior Center is holding its Purple Garden Quilt Raffle to benefit Lenoir/Greene United Way! Tickets are five for $20 or $5 Each. Contact the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, or call 252-747-5436. The full-size quilt is machine and hand-quilted and made with all-natural cotton and is on display at the senior center. The drawing will be held during the Senior Center Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The United Way funds the Senior Center Ensure Program, Senior Games expenses, educational classes and more.
Victorian Christmas
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “A Victorian Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. An additional matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The interactive holiday show features a family from the Victorian period hosting a Christmas celebration to which the audience has been invited. The comedy event will feature songs and games. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $25 for premium seating, with a discount for arts council members. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. A holiday market will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 252 Main St. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and entertainment. The annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature performances from area schools and organizations, reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and lighting of the town Christmas tree. Call 252-756-1487 or visit wintervillenc.com.
Old Fashioned Christmas
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas, 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 adults, $6 for children 2-17. A special seniors only (55-plus) event is event is 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, for $10.
Enjoy candlelight tours of decorated historic buildings, living history demonstrations, live music, story telling, children’s activities, visits with Santa, and cider and cookies at the country store. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Dec. 12.
GCHS poinsettia sale
Poinsettias are available in the Greene Central Agriculture Shop with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50. Also available are smaller and larger size poinsettias. Churches or other organizations wishing to reserve large quantities should call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us to determine availability.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.