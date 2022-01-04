Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Audit committee
The Greene County Board of Education Audit Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Board of Education office, 301 Kingold, Blvd.
Emmanuel Church
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville will be serving breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Men’s Fellowship will be fix cheese biscuits, sausage, country ham, bacon, grits and eggs your way. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. including the induction of the three new vestry members. A vestry meeting will be held after the worship service. Call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930.
Cypress Group meeting
Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will offer a program at 7 p.m. on Monday featuring Andy Wood, director of the Coastal Plain Conservation Group of Hamstead. CPCG focuses attention on imperiled species and habitats that otherwise slip through conservation gaps. Its goal is to give communities effective tools for environmental stewardship. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the Zoom meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org.
Human Trafficking 201
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host a virtual Human Trafficking 201 session at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. If you already know the basics about Human Trafficking, this session is the next step. Learn about how trauma impacts victim/survivors, building resilience, and prevention efforts in this session. We will not review Human Trafficking 101. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Jan. 10.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
- Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
- Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10, 24, 31.
- Beginner acrylic painting with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
- Beginning Wood Carving, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35..
- A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
- Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
- The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock's United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men's fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. Jan. 15. Hines will be the speaker and the topic for January is called to action. Contact Elder Dr. Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
Maury fire meeting
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, at the Maury Fire Station, 3659 N.C. 903 North. Contact (252) 747-2170 or mauryvfr@hotmail.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.