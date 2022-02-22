Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Candidate forum
The Greene County Improvement Association will host a forum for candidates seeking local office from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the Greene County Public Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill. Meet the candidates running for clerk of court, Board of Education, Board of Commissioners and sheriff.
Feast of the East
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East chili sale from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert are available for $8. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 714-0838.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will start the Lenten season with a traditional pancake supper 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall. It is open to the community for donation of $7. It includes a plate of pancakes and some sausage for dining in or take out. Proceeds support the outreach ministry, including the soup kitchen across the street.
Lenten service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church will hold mark Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. on March 2 with holy eucharist and the imposition of ashes and the ecumenical community worship with ministers in this community based service. The 40 days of Lent are a time to reach out to the community or help those less fortunate. Hence the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen serves 25-45 take-out plates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 and leave a message. Donations may be sent for the “Soup Kitchen” to 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, NC 27828. Those interested in cooking for the kitchen may call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Divas Easter event
The Plantinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will included an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will not open for normal hours Sunday due to an illness. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be held 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at rear door 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Fireman’s Auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Fireman’s Auction starting at 9 a.m. on March 5 at the station, 4189 N.C. 33 West. Item will be received 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4. Department takes 10 percent commission with $7.50 minimum on listed items. Barbecue pork and chicken lunch. Call 341-2259 and 714-6095. Visit www.tugwellauction realty.com.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest are due March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to compete for a $2,500 scholarship. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camps at Catawba College in June. The program gives delegates a hands-on experience in running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership skills. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at 402-690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Cut off for applications is March 15.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit . 10-4. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
