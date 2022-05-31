Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
K-12 Art Exhibit
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will hold the annual Pitt County Schools K-12 Student Art Exhibition June 3-Aug. 25. The opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, as part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. The exhibition will feature artwork created by students from the elementary, middle and high schools in the Pitt County School system.
Proud to be an American Day
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be an American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department’s famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original 1-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Lion’s Fun Fest
The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for more information and to completed a vendor application on the phone.
Baccalaureate
First Christian Church of Farmville, 3776 S. Main St., will host a community baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The service is open to all area graduates. Call 753-3179 to RSVP.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on June 13.
Financial wellness
PCC will host a financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare at the Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Blood drive
First Christian Church in Farmville will host a blood drive 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, June 9, at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
SUMMER Camp
The deadline to apply for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office SUMMER Camp in partnership with Pitt County Schools is June 13. The Sheriff’s Understanding, Monitoring, Mentoring, Educating and Rewarding youth camp will be held at Wellcome Middle School, 3101 N. Memorial Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-July 21 for youth 8-13. Contact Venus Curry at 902-2776 for information.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower, and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
Disaster Recourses
The Association of Mexicans in Eastern North Carolina will host the Eastern North Carolina Disaster Recourse Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature information about recourses, volunteer opportunities, emergency information, food and games and demonstrations as hurricane season begins. The event is free and open to everyone. Contact ncldra@amexcannc.org or 329-0593 to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor.
Concert on the Common
On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
398th Engineers
Former members of the 398th Engineer\Supply Co. of Greenville will hold its next breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 252-258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Williams promises a nonstop three-hour performance with music ranging from Kool and the Gang and The Commodores to The Bee Gees, Hall and Oates, Kenny Loggins and more. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas, jerk sandwiches and more.
Sunday in the Park
The Sunday in the Park series returns to the Greenville Town Common for its 49th season at 6:30 p.m. on June 5 with The Tar River Community Band. Performing at the concert series nearly since it started, the group will continue the tradition this year with the big band and show tunes led by conductor James Mauser and vocalist Emery Davis.
Jazz Brunch, Day of Giving
East Carolina Ivy Foundation will host its annual Day of Giving to make generous donations to nonprofit organizations and award college scholarships. Th event will be a Jazz Brunch at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the Greenville Country Club with live music from Carroll Dashiell & Company. Tickets are $50 and table sponsorships are $500. Email Wanda Walston at wgwakasp86@aol.com for information and visit ecifjazzbrunch2022.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10, and a second group of 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.