Snow Hill, NC (28580)

Today

Rain likely. High around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.