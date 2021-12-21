Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector
Christmas Eve service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will hold its Christmas Eve service will be at 11 p.m. on Friday with Rev. Fr. Bob Hudak celebrating Holy Eucharist, which has been traditionally opened to the community. Guest organist, Dayton Vesper, will be performing. There will be no service on Christmas morning. For more information about the church, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or the church at 753-3737 and leave a massage.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Jan. 10.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock's United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men's fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Hines will be the speaker and the topic for January is called to action. Contact Elder Dr. Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. today at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open through Jan. 1. The display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.
Christmas Wonderland
Nay Nay's Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C., will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. today and Sunday-Wednesday. The event will feature hay rides, pictures with Santa and Christmas music. Snacks and gift items will be available for sale. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now known as America's Boating Club of the Pamlico, is kicking off its 2022 educational schedule with a course for local recreational boaters Jan. 5 through March 2. The marine navigation course will be held at 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington. Cost is $100 for members or $130 for non-members; $10 more for a couple sharing the course materials. Register by Dec. 29 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 1, 24, 31.
- Fun With Oils with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
- Beginning Wood Carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
- A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help you manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
- Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
- The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-6 p.m., Dec. 16.
- Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dec. 19.
- East Carolina Heart Institute, 115 Heart Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 20.
- Athletic Edge, 1100 W. Fifth St., Washington, N.C., 12:3013:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
- Red Men's Lodge, 503 East Third St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 22.
- ENC Donor Center Outside Sponsor, 700 Cromwell Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 22.
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 26.
- The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 27.
- Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 28.
- Pamlico Plantation Washington, 150 Club House Circle, Washington, N.C., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dec. 29.
- Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 29.
- St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., 3-7 p.m., Dec. 30.