FFA poinsettia sale
Poinsettias will be available for purchase in the agriculture shop at Greene Central High School beginning Nov. 30. Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on school days. Appointments may be made for picking up group orders at other times. Poinsettias will be available in four sizes and four colors. For prices or additional information, contact the school at 252 747 3814 or email henrypasour@ greene.k12.nc.us.
Farmville open house
Farmville will host its annual “Holiday Open House” from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will take place downtown where stores will be open for customers to shop for holiday gifts. Businesses include Café Madeleine, Dapper Dan’s Art and Antique Gallery, East Carolina ArtSpace, Farmville Furniture Company, Just Write Laser Engraving, Lanoca Coffee, Pharmville Drug, Queen Esther’s Closet, Vintage Point: Vintage Toys and Collectibles and Wren’s Jewelry Store.
Farmville 150
Post 151 to meet
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hold auditions for “Hoodies” at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Actors ages 11-15 are needed for this play, which centers on the pressure middle schoolers face when it comes to appearance and acceptance. For audition sides, email mitchatmagnolia.com.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet a 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Dexter Liu, an expert on the second amendment, will talk about recent policies and laws. For more information, contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 7 for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincal exams and 3D mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, Clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to "Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter" or "FPCAS." Call 252 355-5353.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers family-friendly events twice a week that are open to the public. Tuesday evenings it hosts weekly chess lectures from 6-8 p.m. Children 3 and older are the primary players at this event. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. The club meets at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. For more information, contact club President Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University's Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking resident throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions that document experiences during the pandemic can be shared in any format at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Silver Sneakers Circuit Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays.
- Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays starting Nov. 5.
- Physical therapy screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Drop ins welcome.
- Holiday wreath class 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Call to register and get supplies list.
- Subtle Yoga, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.