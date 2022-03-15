Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Candidate forum
The Greene County Improvement Association will host a forum for candidates seeking local office from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the Greene County Public Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill. Meet the candidates running for clerk of court, Board of Education, Board of Commissioners and sheriff.
GOP Convention
The Pitt County GOP will hold its county convention 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the main courtroom at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. Registration will take place at the door from 1-2 p.m. and will cost $5. For those who wish to vote on party matters at the state convention, please take note that you must attend the county convention and be identified as a delegate.
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Wright Auditorium. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
USA Dance
The Four In Christ will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church. The Church is located 10 miles west of Greenville between Farmville and Falkland at 2080 Seven Pines Road. The public is cordially invited to attend. For more information contact, Judy Jones at 252-714-2440.
Choral Society
The Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir will hold its spring concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. The program will feature "For a Breath of Ecstasy" by John Michael Trotta on poems by Sara Teasdale and selected works by Moses Hogan, celebrating and honoring his choral legacy.
Black composers concert
The PCC Music Department is presenting its Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on March 22 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra, Emerald City Big Band, Elements of Praise, the ECU Gospel Choir and several PCC student groups will be performing. Featured music includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite De Concert,” a tribute to the Count Basie Orchestra and pieces from Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste. Donations will be accepted to support the PCC music program and the ECU gospel choir. Contact Michael Stephenson at rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7493.
Auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “La Cage Aux Folles” at 6 p.m. March 24-25 at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Callbacks are scheduled for 2 p.m. March 26. Those auditioning should bring heels or character shoes and prepare 16 bars of music. An accompanist and script excerpts will be available. Visit farmville-arts.org.
Dickinson After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark and Uptown Greenville will hold the Dickinson Avenue After Dark beer festival starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, on Eighth Street between Dickinson and Washington Street. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95 plus food trucks, vendors and music. The event is open to all ages with no entry fee but this is not a child-focused event. Pets must be friendly, leashed and picked-up after. The event space can become crowded.
POPS Concert
The Tar River Community Band will present their annual POPS Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 in the gymnasium of Chicod School, 3833 Stokestown-Saint John Road, off of N.C. 43 about 8 miles south of Greenville. This year their "Salute to their Service" will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II with patriotic-themed music. A $5 donation includes complimentary light snacks.
State Rep. Brian Farkas will a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Farkas will highlight recent achievements, talk about legislative plans for 2022, take questions and listen to comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3sQZ5GO or by calling 919-733-5757.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual “A Night to Paws” fundraiser 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Event tickets are $75 each and include a complimentary cocktail hour, a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, and a plated three-course dinner. The event will also feature mobile bidding system for 100 silent auction packages and raffle tickets. Guests will learn about the agendcy, hear adoption testimonials and enjoy the band Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/antp2022/
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back April 22-24. Get your entries ready. Find information on www.unnaturalresources.org, jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call Unnatural Resources Institute office 252-355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Live music on Feb. 12 includes Harvey Estes at 9:30 a.m. and the St. James Jammers at 11 a.m.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.