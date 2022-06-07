Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Seniors Prom
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will host a Golden Seniors Prom Night 6-9 p.m. Friday with DJ Stevie Heath. The event will feature a king and queen contest, prom portraits and refreshments. Attire is semiformal. Call 252-747-5436 for more information.
SUMMER Camp
The deadline to apply for the Pitt County Sheriff's Office SUMMER Camp in partnership with Pitt County Schools is June 13. The Sheriff's Understanding, Monitoring, Mentoring, Educating and Rewarding youth camp will be held at Wellcome Middle School, 3101 N. Memorial Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-July 21 for youth 8-13. Contact Venus Curry at 252-902-2776 for information.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on June 13.
Elder Abuse Awareness
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a Health and Information Fair 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 15. The event will offer information for senior citizens, family care givers and anyone seeking more information on services for older adults in Greene County as well as speakers on elder abuse, dating violence and scams. The event is free and open to the public and includes drawing, free health screenings and samples. Call 252-747-5436 for more information.
Pitt County GOP
The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Republican candidates seeking office in November will speak.
Lion's Fun Fest
The Snow Hill Lion's Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 252-367-6774 for more information and to completed a vendor application on the phone.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., June 10
- Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1080 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 11.
- First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., June 13.
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., June 13.
- Farmville First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., 3-7 p.m., June 14.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service, tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Sunday in the Park
The Sunday in the Park concert will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. with Afreyed Knot, powerhouse rock out Washington, N.C. Next up will be The Monitors on June 26.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Republican women
The Republican Women of Pitt County host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on the third Thursday of the month at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begins at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10, and a second group of 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
- Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
- Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Friday, June 10.
- Alzheimer’s Association Resources for the Caregiver presentation, 3-4 p.m., Monday, June 20.
- Angelica Church (The True Story) presentation, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
- A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 6-28.
- Brainiac Boot Camp: Camp to Train Your Brain! 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 3. A $20 fee and T-shirt size due at registration. Registration deadline is June 29. Camp brings together experts on brain fitness to keep brains in top shape.
- Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.