Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) is available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Shad Drop, Model A drawing
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year’s dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The event will include live music, food trucks, a photo booth and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for more information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Vision board workshop
The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., will host National Vision Board Day workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. A vision board is a tool that represents a person’s goals and dreams of the future using affirmations, mottos and images. It can be in different formats such as poster board, scrapbook, digital, etc. It is meant to be something that one looks at regularly for motivation and clarity. The cost of the workshop is $10 per person and includes all supplies. Call the library at 524-0345 to sign up by Jan. 10. Space is limited.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will open the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday (Jan 22). Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Jan. 9.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 252-902-1984.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday, starting in Jan. 3. This is a donation-based class.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday, starting Jan. 3. This is a donation-based class.
Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Jan. 3. Cost is $1.{
Soul Line Dancing 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 4. Cost is $4.
Beginner Sign Language, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.
Intermediate Sign Language, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.
Bachata dance classes, 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.
New Year Fresh Start! nutrition class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25. Cost is $20.
Soul Line Dancing 11 a.m. to noon Mondays, starting Jan. 9. Cost is $4.
The Caregiving Years: Six Stages to a Meaningful Journey, 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Cardio dance classes, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Chair fitness classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cost is $1.
Beginner genealogy 10 a.m.-noon, Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 2.
Beginner Wood Carving Classes 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16. Cost is $40.
Navigating Facebook, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19. (Bring your own device to class)
Sewing: Hip/Sling Bag, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23-30. Cost is $35 (includes pre-cut kit and pattern).
Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 25-March 1.