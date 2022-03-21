Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-4 p.m. Sunday New works are hanging in the art gallery and the Ayden Barbecue History exhibit features the artifacts, photos, video and timelines. Other exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service and tobacco farming. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed to help fund new exhibits. Private tours can be arranged by calling 746-4209.
Auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “La Cage Aux Folles” at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Callbacks are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Those auditioning should bring heels or character shoes and prepare 16 bars of music. An accompanist and script excerpts will be available. Visit farmville-arts.org.
Dickinson After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark and Uptown Greenville will hold the Dickinson Avenue After Dark beer festival starting at 7 p.m. on Friday on Eighth Street between Dickinson and Washington Street. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95 plus food trucks, vendors and music. The event is open to all ages with no entry fee but it is not a child-focused event. Pets must be friendly, leashed and curbed. The event space can become crowded.
POPS Concert
The Tar River Community Band will present their annual POPS Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the gymnasium of Chicod School, 3833 Stokestown Saint John Road. This year their "Salute to their Service" will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II with patriotic themed music. A $5 donation includes complimentary light snacks.
State Rep. Brian Farkas will a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Farkas will discuss highlights and legislative plans, take questions and listen to comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3sQZ5GO or by calling 919-733-5757.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memoiral Drive. The Rev. Mark Creech, founder and executive director of the Christian Action League, will be the speaker.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual “A Night to Paws” fundraiser 6-10 p.m. on April 2 at Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Event tickets are $75 each and include a cocktail hour, a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, and a three-course dinner. The event will also feature mobile bidding system for 100 silent auction packages and raffle tickets. Guests will learn about the agency, hear adoption testimonials and enjoy the band Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/antp2022/
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on April 11.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, home ownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu. Upcoming sessions will be held at the following locations:
- PCC Farmville Center, 3781 S. Main St, Farmville, 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays April 4-27.
- PCC Greenville Center, 3107 S. Memorial Dr. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 7-28.
- Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- South Creek High School, 21077 N.C. 903, Robersonville, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., March 24.
- Terra Ceia Christian School, 3298 Terra Ceia Road, Pantego, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 24
- Red Men's Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washinton, N.C., 2-6 p.m., March 28.
- Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 2-6 p.m., March 28
- Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, Greenville, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., March 30
- Washington Montessori School, 2330 Old Bath Highway, 1-5 p.m., March 31.
- Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 31.
JOY Soup Kitchen