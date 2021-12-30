Email announcements to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Maury fire meeting
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Maury Fire Station, 3659 N.C. 903 North. Contact (252) 747-2170 or mauryvfr@hotmail.com.
Farmville 150
Tickets for Farmville’s 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala with music by The Rakiem Walker Project are on sale now. The event will be 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Freight Station, corner of Wilson and Walnut in Farmville. General Admission is $75. A table for 8 is $650. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 252-753-4671, to purchase tickets via check, cash or credit card.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history, a nod to tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Jan. 10.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10, 24, 31.
Beginner acrylic painting with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
Beginning Wood Carving, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35..
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 31. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Tea Party to meet
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The speaker will be N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell, a an active member of the General Assembly. Guests will learn what to expect this year from the legislature and state government.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host a virtual session of Human Trafficking 101 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Learn what human trafficking is, why it is so prevalent here, how to identify indicators and how to safely report suspicions. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophuman trafficking.org. To register, visit https://encstop humantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Human Trafficking 201
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host a virtual Human Trafficking 201 session at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. If you already know the basics about Human Trafficking, this session is the next step. Learn about how trauma impacts victim/survivors, building resilience, and prevention efforts in this session. We will not review Human Trafficking 101. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men’s fellowship breakfast with Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Hines will be the speaker and the topic for January is called to action. Contact Elder Dr. Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd. Registration required for the membership event at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call (252) 752-4101 Ext. 2223. Bring business cards for a chance to win a door prize and to make new business contacts.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. A representative from Stop Human Trafficking Now will provide an overview of their initiatives and explaining how to help. The support group discussion will follow. PFLAG supports gender and sexual minorities. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag or contact info@greenvillepflag.org for more information.
King Day Celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its Eighth Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Community Christian Church, 1104 N. Memorial Drive. The Rev. James D. Corbett will host and 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Judge James A. Wynn will be the keynote speaker. Music, youth presentations and recognition including the Dr. MLK Jr. Service Award will be included. Call Rev. Rodney Coles at 717-960 or Pastor Eve Rogers at 258-4205. Email rodneycon@gmail.com and pastoreverogers@gmail.com.
Community Unity Breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at Harvey Hall in ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. This event is free event and open to the public. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in place to ensure a safe environment. Chris Hopkins, lead pastor of Reimage Church, will be the keynote speaker. A light breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. The event is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call (252) 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Human trafficking experts
A panel of experts featured in the film “Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will discuss the reality of labor and sex trafficking in preparation of the documentary’s screening on Jan. 26. Vicki Dalia, author, advocate and survivor-leader; Kiricka Yarbough Smith, director of Human Trafficking Programs at the N.C. Council on Women and Youth Involvement; and Caitlin Ryland, attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina all are featured in the documentary. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Human trafficking documentary
“Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will be streamed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. This documentary includes survivors of labor and sex trafficking and professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement. This documentary will feature survivor stories, the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking and indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. The documentary is appropriate for middle school students and older. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.