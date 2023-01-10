Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
ACA Navigators
Access East is hosting free enrollment events help to health insurance seekers obtain coverage through the ACA marketplace. Access East Certified Marketplace Navigators provide impartial assistance and receive no commission. Area events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2410 Stantonsburg Road in Stanton Square. Bring Social Security numbers for every family member or document numbers for legal immigrants; employer names and phone numbers; income information for every household member who has income and needs coverage; information about any health insurance any household member has. Regular office hours for assistance are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Call 847-3027 or 877-755-5438 or visit www.ncnavigator.net to schedule an appointment.
Vision board workshop
The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., will host a National Vision Board Day workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A vision board is a tool that represents a person’s goals and dreams of the future using affirmations, mottos and images. It can be in different formats such as poster board, scrapbook, digital, etc. It is meant to be something that one looks at regularly for motivation and clarity. The workshop costs $10 per person and includes all supplies. Call the library at 524-0345 to sign up by Jan. 10. Space is limited.
MLK Celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the MLK Public Service Awards. Special music by Minister Demarcus Haddock & Company.
Auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “Treasure Island” from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. April 1. Audition appointment are available at smilesandfrowns.org.
Maury Fire Rescue
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Maury Fire Station, 3659 N.C. 903 North, Snow Hill.
Senior Valentines
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its annual Valentines Day card decorating to make cards for seniors participating in the Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program on Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4. A craft table will be set up at the market and participants can order supplies via e-mail at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. All entries should include a nice message to a senior on the inside of their card. Decorated cards must be returned to the market by Feb. 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Awaken Coffee benefit
Awaken Coffee will hold the The Key in the Willow Tree Benefit Dinner with Author Lisa Allen on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cotton Barn in Winterville. Details about the dinner, including sponsorships and tickets, are available at TheKeyInTheWillowTree.com. Awaken Coffee will open a coffee shop this spring to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 252-355-3180.
Bible study
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at (252) 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com. The Bible study will be held in the conference room.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free. (Jan. 1-15)
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services.
