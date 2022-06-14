Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Daily Reflector and The Standard.
Revival services
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will host a revival at 7:30 p.m Thursday and Friday, June 16-17. Guest pastors will be Bishop Marcus Miller and Curtis O. Donald. A youth recognition service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19, with Evangelist Lee Stiles; a food pantry giveaway will be 9-10 a.m., on June 25.
Music in the park
Winterville Recreation and Parks Department will host Music and Movies in the Park from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at 332 Sylvania St. The Main Event Band will perform.
Lion’s Fun Fest
The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25, beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for information and to complete a vendor application on the phone.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s museum will hold its monthly open house from 2-5 p.m. on June 26. Spend time on Father’s Day in the cool building, peruse the local history and get the last look at the Alex Warren Photography Exhibit. During the next few weeks, these beautiful photos featuring local buildings and homes as well as unique settings in the natural world, will be returned to their owner, and works of other local artists will be displayed in the gallery. Admission is free, donations are welcomed and docents will be on hand to answer any questions and point out specific highlights.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Summer meals
Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will serve free meals for ages 18 and younger at several sites this summer. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in most cafeterias. The following sites will be open from June 20-Aug. 11: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir Elementary, D.H. Conley, Eastern Elementary, H.B. Sugg, Sadie Saulter, South Central and Wellcome Middle schools as well as New Mercies Tabernacle Church and Versademics. Greenville Housing Authority will be open from June 21-Aug. 10 and Horizons at Oakwood will be open from June 22-Aug. 3. Six additional sites, E.B. Aycock, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton School, Lakeforest, Ridgewood and Wintergreen Primary, will be open from July 11-28. All school sites will be closed July 4-7. For more information, call 830-4226.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Alzheimer’s Association Resources for the Caregiver presentation, 3-4 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Angelica Church (The True Story) presentation, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 6-28.
Brainiac Boot Camp: Camp to Train Your Brain! 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 3. A $20 fee and T-shirt size due at registration. Registration deadline is June 29. Camp brings together experts on brain fitness to keep brains in top shape.
Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Tree workshop
ReLeaf and North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Pitt County Center are holding an educational workshop from 10-11 a.m. on June 25, at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. Experts will be discussing trees that thrive in Greenville’s climate and soils. A tour of select trees in the Pitt County Arboretum will take place afterward. Admission is free.
Pitt County GOP
The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Republican candidates seeking office in November will speak.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the center, 1703 E. 14th St. Parts are available for eight men and three women; all roles open (at least 16 years old) should prepare a one-minute monolog (does not have to be Shakespearian). For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia.com or text 468-8708.
Greenville Grooves
The Juneteenth weekend will kick off 6-9 p.m. Friday with the annual Greenville Grooves concert at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Musical entertainment will be led by East Carolina University’s Carrol Dashiell, and the event will feature vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a fireworks display.
Greenville Juneteenth
Greenville’s Juneteenth Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common. The city will partner with community groups to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The event will include information on public health initiatives, wellness opportunities, food trucks, cultural arts and youth activities, and a variety of performances on stage.
Washington Juneteenth
The City of Washington, N.C., will kick off the Juneteenth holiday at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the steps of First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St. Mayor Donald Sadler will read a proclamation officially declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day. It will be followed by the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was first read in Washington in January of 1863 at First Presbyterian. A poem written by John Randolph, who was enslaved in Washington at the time of the emancipation, will be read by a direct descendent, Naomi A. Randolph Hwesuhunu. City Council members will speak, the Juneteenth flag will be raised and the group will sing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Concert on the Common
Journey Tribute Band Trial By Fire will perform at 6 p.m. on June 23 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Trainwreck from 5-8 p.m. on June 26, at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Trainwreck will provide a high energy party with the best R&B, rock, dance, funk and pop from the 1960s through today. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. Omar’s Taco Truck Express will have dinner for sale.
Jazz Brunch, Day of Giving
East Carolina Ivy Foundation will host its annual Day of Giving to make donations to nonprofit organizations and award college scholarships. Th event will be a Jazz Brunch at 1:30 p.m. on June 26, at the Greenville Country Club with live music from Carroll Dashiell & Co. Tickets are $50 and table sponsorships are $500. Email Wanda Walston at wgwakasp86@aol.com for information and visit ecifjazzbrunch2022.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Adoption event
A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. on June 26, at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature available pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.
GIHS-Eppes Reunion
The Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will hold its 42nd Annual Reunion from July 1-3 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park. Highlights include the dedication of the renovated Heritage Society Cultural Center at noon July 2; a family and friends gathering from 12:30-4 p.m.; and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. on July 3. Visit www.gicmppesalumniassoc.com, email gi.cmeppesallumni@gmail.com, or call James Harper at 202-577-9034 or Jamie Moore 402-981-7502.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.
