Food Truck Rodeo
Local businesses will hold a food truck rodeo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, near Town Hall on West Avenue in Ayden. The event will feature music, a remote by DJ Kaoss from Kiss FM, and craft vendors. More than a dozen food truck favorites will be on site.
Special service
Haddocks United American FWB church will celebrate its Women's and Men's Day Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Dr. Wayne Harrison will preach morning message. Music will be provided by The Anointed Pearls of Faith from Greenville. The church is located right off of N.C. 11, south of Winterville, at 111 Sunset Acres Lane.
Elm Grove fall festival
Elm Grove OFWBC, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its annual fall festival with a country store and yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The barbecue chicken plate sale for $10 per plate will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plates include a half chicken, two vegetables a roll and dessert. Tickets for the plate sale are available at the door or call the church office at 252-746-3534. A snack bar will open at 5:15 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6 p.m.
Wildlife Club youth day
A Youth Day will be held on Oct. 1 at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth 7 to 17 years old. A parents or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free! Register by searching events at practiscore.com.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S. W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame - Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50 each. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
ECVC banquet
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th Anniversary Banquet and Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Guest speaker will be singer-songwriter and author Mario Arnauz Bonds who has been blind since age 9. Individual reservations are $55 each. Visit ecvcinc.com/annual-banquet.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville. The annual fall benefit is the nonprofit's largest event with proceeds going to its education and training programs, collaborative/coalition efforts and advocacy work. It will feature the Martin County Ramblers, an extensive silent auction, delicious barbecue and beer. Sponsorships are available. Visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew for information and tickes.
Winterville Tours
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a historic town tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of the town's 125th anniversary. Town historian Jesse Riggs will lead the tour, which will be hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society. The tours are free to help the community learn more about the town. They begin at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St. Sign up at htttps://form.jotform.com/222304556521044 or call 252-321-2660 for more information or to book a special date for groups of 10 or more. Tours also will take place on Nov. 12.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton, NC will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Virtual Dementia Tour, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Tours are 20 minutes.
- Wills and trusts class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 28, cost is $5 and bring your own beads.
- Normal vs Not Normal Aging, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
- Spooky Pie Class with Gwendy and friends, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 3. Cost is $25 and you will leave with a full-size pie.
- Shag lessons, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 5-Nov. 2; $50 covers all five lessons.
- Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Cost is $399/person based on double occupancy. Package includes $40 free play.
Four Seasons music
East Carolina University School of Music’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host its season opening extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event will feature Kwan Yi, piano; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Ara Gregorian, viola; and Peter Stumpf, cello performing works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Johan Halvorsen, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Robert Schumann. Ticketed, in person and online. Tickets may be purchased online at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling the ECU Central Ticket Office at 252-328-4788.
Family Fare
East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Wright Auditorium. Award-winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured in the first of four Family Fare shows since 2020. Season tickets are $40 for adults and $32 for children. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.
Film festival
The fourth annual Carnival of Darkness film festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 and the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The Friday opening will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films will take place Saturday at the theater. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend the screenings. Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for both events. Visit hauntedpamlico.com.
Trombone concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present guest artist Josh Bynum, professor of trombone at the University of Georgia, in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Refugee roundtable
Interfaith Refugee Ministry will hold a refugee roundtable from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. The event will offer information about participation and feature former refugees, volunteers and IRM staff. Donations of personal care products and gently used or new kitchen items will be accepted. Contact Amanda Norwood at anorwood@helpingrefugees.org or 252-635-6459 and visit www.helpingrefugees.org.
Guitar concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present Dieter Hennings, professor of guitar at the University of Kentucky, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall, as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Fall dance
East Carolina University’s fall dance concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct 1 in McGinnis Auditorium in Messick Theatre Arts Center on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2. The performance will feature choreography from renowned guest artists and original works by ECU faculty and students. Tickets are $18 for the general public and $15 for seniors, and ECU faculty and students. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.
Symphonic and concert bands
East Carolina University School of Music will present ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in Wright Auditorium. Free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Blessing of the Badges
Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold its blessing of the badges for all first responders from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. Masks will be required for guests and participants. The event also will be presented live on Facebook. Call 717-9600 for information.