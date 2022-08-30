Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Freeboot Friday
Multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker will headline the first Freeboot Friday at Five Points Plaza. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday at Fifth and Evans streets. It also features vendors, inflatables and family activities, food and beverages and will rev fans up ahead of the ECU-N.C. State game at noon on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It’s the first of four consecutive Freeboot events, with more on Sept. 9, 16 and 23. The last Freeboot is Oct. 14, homecoming weekend. Entertainment for the upcoming events has not been announced.
Cobb Pavillion
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located at 3876 S. Main St., the outdoor event venue will be used for foundation events as well as community gatherings. Mayor John Moore and Town Commissioner and NRCS President Alma C. Hobbs will speak. Reginald Speights, the state director of the USDA, also will share remarks.
Children’s Health Fair
The Healthy Lives Healthy Choices Children’s Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The event will feature Morgan Taylor, Miss Pre-Teen International 2021, and vendors including the Pitt County Health Department, ECU Health, Pitt County Center, Dr. Croom/Mental Health, Piedmont Sickle Cell, N.C. Cooperative Extension, ECU Physicians and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. The theme is “Be Hero Healthy.” There will be something for all ages including parents. Everyone is invited to attend. Contact Valarie Walker at tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or deliveries beginning Sept 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $5, 10-inch pots are $10 and 14-inch pots are $20. To have a student contact you or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on school days.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., opens from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Sept 12.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Pitt County 4-H
Pitt County 4-H is offering a full array of in-person, hands-on programs and events for youth ages 5-12 through its 2022 Fall Programs and Events series. Programming provides opportunities for members to actively create lasting memories through fun and engaging activities. For more information, contact the local 4-H office at lsdail2@ncsu.edu or 902-1709.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon-1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Blessing of the Badges
Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold its blessing of the badges for all first responders from 12:15-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. Masks will be required for guests and participants. The event also will be presented live on Facebook. Call 717-9600 for information.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S. W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame — Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Tickets are $50 each. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Aces for Autism
“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.