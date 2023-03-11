Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Art opening
Farmville Community Arts Council’s EMD Gallery, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville, is now showing the exhibit “Passage East,” a collection of photographs by Jennings Mitchell. Visit facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.
God’s closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will conduct a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 2-5 p.m. on March 12. All are welcome.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
Transplant fundraiser
Davis Grove Baptist Church, 938 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, will host a barbecued chicken plate fundraiser and Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, to support a double lung transplant for Donald Roberson. Cost is $10 for a half chicken and sides. The event will include children’s activities and an antique car and tractor show with cash prizes. Vendors are invited. Advance ticket are available through church members. Call Allan Harper at 290-1401 about plate sales, Josh Jones at 286-7391 about the car-tractor show. Vendors can call Renate Harper at 289-6309.
Sierra Club meeting
The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club will meet 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, Greenville. Member Jane Rose will show the video, “Saving Nature,” followed by a discussion about the benefits of native plantings, including what people can all do to “act locally.” The meeting also can be streamed. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for streaming information.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The Farmville Public Library and Town of Farmville will host the annual Easter Eggstravaganze from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 4340 W. Horne Ave. Activities will include Fuzzy the Cow, a bounce house, encore the mini horse, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. An egg hunt for exceptional children ages 1-9 begins at 11:45 a.m. An egg hunt for ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, will be at noon. Food vendors will be on-site. All activities are free. Food must be purchased from vendors.
Family Fun Fest
Snow Hill Lions Club is sponsoring a Family Fun Fest Day on Saturday, April 15, from 10-3 at Rainbow Community Center on N.C. 58. The group is looking for vendors and businesses to be sponsors. If you are interested or able to help, please call Trish at 252-367-6774. The fee for vendors is $25.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is offering the following free programs. Call 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply. Safe Kids Pitt County, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are sponsoring the event. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for information.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 252-565-2352.
Fuel for the Future
The Pitt County Health Department will host the National Nutrition Month event “Fuel for the Future” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the AmeriHealth Caritas Wellness & Opportunity Center, 1876 W. Arlington Blvd. Participants can try different foods, learn about nutrition education, participate in children’s activities and win door prizes. It is free and open to the public. Register at eventbrite.com/e/fuel-for-the-future-nutrition-monthevent-tickets-549461874257
Time for Three
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present Time for Three at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals) perform classical and Americana from a variety of eras, styles and traditions. The trio has appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” and won an Emmy for “Time For Three In Concert” produced by PBS. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
ECU Gospel Choir
The NEB Annual Home Mission Convention will present the ECU Gospel Choir in concert at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Haddock UAFWB, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville. For more information please call (252) 417-3985.
