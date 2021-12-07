Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
FFA poinsettia sale
Poinsettias are now available for purchase in the agriculture shop at Greene Central High School. Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on school days. Appointments may be made for picking up group orders at other times. Poinsettias will be available in four sizes and four colors. For prices or additional information, contact the school at (252) 747-3814 or email henrypasour@ greene.k12.nc.us.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday as well as Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Breakfast with Santa
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. Farmville, will host breakfast and a visit with Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door, $3 for children younger than 10. Masks encouraged for dining in, limited outdoor seating with weather permitting. Then stay downtown for the Christmas Parade at 10:30 a.m.
Farmville celebrations
The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Sunday.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with music and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon with treat bags for the kids and hot spiced cider while supplies last. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
398th Engineer\Supply Company
The 398th Engineer\Supply Company in Greenville will hold its next breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. All former members are welcome. Contact Frank Meeks at 252-258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net if you can attend.
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present the Tim Sutton Trio with Ernest Silver in concert at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville, at 3 p.m. Sunday. Come and enjoy the sounds of the season. Tickets are $10 showtix4u.com/event-details/59065. Visit www.farmville-arts.org, the FCAC Facebook page or call the FCAC office at 252-753-3832. This event is sponsored by Plaza Auto Care.
Farmville 150
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Call 252-902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call designed to allow children to talk with Santa while remaining at home. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Registration is limited, and reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children. Net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. Call 328-4788.
Emerald City Big Band
The Emerald City Big Band will be perform their annual Big Band Christmas Concert at Jarvis United Methodist Church Taft Christian Life Center, 510 S. Washington St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. A $10 adult donation is requested at the door; youth and students are free. Proceeds will support the East Carolina University Ed Wheatley Jazz Trumpet Scholarship Endowment and The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina. The concert celebrates the band’s 30-plus years of presenting holiday music to the Greenville audience. The band, founded by Michael Stephenson, will present a program of holiday instrumental favorites with vocals by Emery Davis and RaSheeda Waddell.
Tryon candlelight
Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St., New Bern, will host Candlelight 2021 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 18. In addition to palace tours, the event will other activities and entertainment. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for teens and $15 for children. Visit tryonpalace.org, email info@tryonpalace.org or call 639-3500.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Winter Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club hosts weekly chess games and lessons from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday for children 3 and older. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. The club meets at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open through Jan. 1. The display features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University's Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking resident throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions that document experiences during the pandemic can be shared in any format at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
DSS Assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities. Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Intermediate Computer Class for those wanting to add to or brush up on computer skills, 2-4 p.m., Dec. 13.
- Cozy Conversation Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Dec. 13.
- Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 1, 24, 31.
- Fun With Oils with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
- Beginning Wood Carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
- A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help you manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
- Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 10.
- Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 10.
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Dec. 13.
- Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., 3-7 p.m., Dec. 13.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., 2-6 p.m., Dec. 16.