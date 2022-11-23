Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
GCHS poinsettia sale
Poinsettias will be available in the Greene Central Agriculture Shop beginning the week after the Thanksgiving holidays. They will be available with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50. Also available will be smaller and larger size poinsettias. Churches or other organizations wishing to reserve large quantities should call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us by mid November to assure availability.
Quilt raffle
The Greene County Senior Center is holding its Purple Garden Quilt Raffle to benefit Lenoir/Greene United Way. Tickets are five for $20 or $5 Each. Contact the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, or call 252-747-5436. The full-size quilt is machine and hand-quilted and made with all-natural cotton and is on display at the senior center. The drawing will be held during the Senior Center Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The United Way funds the Senior Center Ensure Program, Senior Games expenses, educational classes and more.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule an appointment.
God’s Closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. All are welcome.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and 2-5 p.m. this Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. Schedule may vary due to holiday.
Small business forum
A small business town hall featuring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Allen Thomas of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The event is open to existing and prospective small business owners, business students, and the general public. It will highlight small business programs that small business owners can use to help start, build and grow their businesses.
Food service
The Down East Christian Organization will be cooking and serving food for those in need at the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event offers guests an opportunity to hear from and speak to the decision-makers representing them in the North Carolina General Assembly as well as network with local business leaders and elected officials. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register at greenvillenc.org/events by Nov. 23. Contact Aileen Peacock or call (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Ayden Christmas
The Town of Ayden and Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, as part of its Christmas Town in Ayden celebration. Christmas Town in Ayden is from 4-8 p.m. with extended hours at local business, entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and a Christmas market.
Farmville Christmas
The Town of Farmvile and Farmville Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. It will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. A Taste of Farmville will follow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. downtown with extended shopping hours, refreshments and music. The town’s annual Christmas parade will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
Grifton Christmas
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will include food and craft venders before the parade by the town common beginning at 1 p.m. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor or volunteer to help with the parade or participate is asked to contact Patricia Riggs at 252-814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 252-524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com. Tickets for a 50/50 parade raffle also are available library and from any parade committee member. The drawing will be held at the end of the parade and the winner will be announced at that time. Participants do not have to be present to win. Ask about the joining the Golf Cart Brigade as well.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Victorian Christmas
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “A Victorian Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. An additional matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The interactive holiday show features a family from the Victorian period hosting a Christmas celebration to which the audience has been invited. The comedy event will feature songs and games. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $25 for premium seating, with a discount for arts council members. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. A holiday market will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 252 Main St. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and entertainment. The annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature performances from area schools and organizations, reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and lighting of the town Christmas tree. Call 252-756-1487 or visit wintervillenc.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Dec. 12.
Jolly Jamboree
Pitt County WIC will host its first Jolly Jamboree event from 1–7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 403 Government Circle. This free event will feature games, crafts, food samples, outdoor activities and information about various programs and resources for Pitt County families.
Old Fashioned Christmas
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas, 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 adults, $6 for children 2-17. A special seniors only (55-plus) event is event is 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, for $10. Enjoy candlelight tours of decorated historic buildings, living history demonstrations, live music, story telling, children’s activities, visits with Santa, and cider and cookies at the country store. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present A Festive Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. A second performance will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.