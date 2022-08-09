Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for the second annual Farmville Ghost Walk from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12-14 at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed to act as ghosts, storytellers and tour guides. For more information, call Kevin Lee at 327-9668.
Pitt Democrats
The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly County Executive Committee Meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. Guests will include Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Ervin IV and Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman, also a candidate for the Supreme Court. All Democrats living in Pitt County are welcome.
Pickleball preview
A free pickleball preview event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Farmville Municipal Athletic Park, 4240 W. Horne Ave. The event is designed to help ages 13 and older to learn the basics of the sport. Bring water, sunscreen and a paddle. Email info@tennisbloc.com for more information.
Men's Day
Invitation A.M.E. Zion Church, 2156 Griffin Road in Snow Hill, will celebrate its annual Men’s Day Program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. The program will feature the soul-stirring music of the Greene County Community Male Chorus in a free gospel concert. The Men’s Day committee cordially invites the public to come hear an inspiring message, enjoy gospel music and experience Christian fellowship! All guests are kindly asked to wear a mask.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held Aug. 25-28 at Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. The event will include food, entertainment, carnival rides, contests and vendors. The Watermelon Jam, featuring Jameson Rodgers, with opening performances by Cooper Greer and Kylie Morgan, will be held from 6-11 p.m. Aug. 27. Concert tickets are $15-$25. Visit watermelonfestival.com.
Ultimate Pregame Party
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain will hold its ultimate pregame party fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Trade Club at Townebank Tower, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The event will feature food, fun, live music from Blazin' Keys Dueling Pianos and a silent auction to benefit the clubs. Visit one.bidpal.net/2022upgp/welcome for more information and tickets.
FACE yard sale
FACE of Pitt County (Families Aligned with Community and Education) will hold its annual yard sale to support its free after-school tutoring program from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 402 Baywood Drive in Winterville, off Fire Tower Road near Sam Jones BBQ. Donations can be dropped off at the same address. Please contact Emily at 252-902-4426 to set up a drop-off time or arrange for a pickup.
Back to School
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. The event will feature kids' activities, free food and parent resources. The church also will be collecting school supplies for Sugg-Bundy Elementary.
Farmville 5K
The Farmville Recreation and Parks Department will host its Get Your Rear in Gear Fun Run, 5k and Ruck at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Call 753-6712 or visit www.farmvillencparks.com to register. The 5K will be chip timed by Run the East LLC. Sign up by Aug. 28 to ensure T-shirt size.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton, NC will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Soul Line Dancing 11 a.m. Mondays. Please register. Cost is $4.
- Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
- Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
- Around the World With Wine 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Cost is $10/class or $35 for all four classes.
- Together We Care, a Caregiver Meet & Greet, 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
- Food is Medicine: Cooking and Nutrition Series, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 8-29. Cost is $20.
- Bookmobile visit, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12.
- Road to Resources: Medicare Open Enrollment: What You Need to Know, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
- Vamos: Survival Spanish for Travelers, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 26. Cost is $25. Taught by Ann Borisoff, retired professor of Hispanic studies, ECU.
- Beginner and intermediate wood carving classes, Thursdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 22. Beginners 2-3:30 p.m., intermediate 2:30-5 p.m.
- Forget Counting Sheep: How to Get Quality Sleep to Keep Your Brain Healthy, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
- Jewelry Class: Bracelets, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Cost is $5.
- Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Bethel Youth Activity Center, 7458 Main St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 13.
- Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 14.