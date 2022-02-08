Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Greene County GOP
The Greene County Republican Party monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Candidates are welcome. Come at 6:30 p.m. to eat. The county convention is scheduled for March 10.
Fish stew cookoff
The Grifton Shad Festival Committee is holding a fish stew cook-off fundraiser at Grifton Train Depot on starting 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. For $10, guests will get a soft drink and the opportunity to sample each stew, cast their vote for their favorite and receive a pint of that stew to enjoy at the depot or take home. Winners will be announced by 1:30 p.m. and awarded prizes. Those wanting to compete and participate in the cook-off can contact Shad Festival Committee President Tommy Sugg at 560-7828.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Feb 14.
A Good Long Walk
Pitt County resident Greg Parker will walk on a treadmill at Champions Health and Fitness Center, 4190 Bayswater Drive, from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, to 9 a.m. Sunday Feb. 13. Local celebrities will walk with him at 15 minute intervals on a second treadmill. Members of the public can walk on a third treadmill for up to 10 minutes for a donation in honor of someone who has battled cancer. For details, contact Greg Parker at 252.414.0238 or email at captgregparker@gmail.com. For donations, visit give.classy.org/AGoodLongWalk or mail donations to Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27835. Write Vidant Cancer Care A Good Long Walk in the memo line.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Live music on Feb. 12 includes Harvey Estes at 9:30 a.m. and the St. James Jammers at 11 a.m.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Pickin’ on the Pungo
The Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce presents Pickin’ On The Pungo 2022 in partnership with The Wilkinson Center in Belhaven starting at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. This family friendly, indoor event will feature six bands with bluegrass, old time string, classic country, and Celtic influences. There also will be a youth showcase of talented young musicians. Food, beer, wine, and other beverages will be available on site. Tickets will be available at the door, or in advance by calling the chamber at 252-943-3770 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Cupid’s Crawl
Run The East will hold the annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at Elm Street Park, 1058 S. Elm St. Proceeds benefit Pitt County Special Olympics and Law Enforcement United. Visit www.runtheeast.com/races/ to register and for more information.
Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Power Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. New Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher will be the guest speaker. The event $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/february-power-luncheon-2022-2/. Contact Aileen Peacock or call (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Black History lecture
David Dennard, ECU emeritus history professor, will give the second annual Pitt County Historical Society Black History Month Lecture from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery of ECU’s Joyner Library. The event — both in person and virtual — is cosponsored by Joyner Library and the ECU History Department. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the prestigious Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The girls’ dates are June 12-18, and the boys will attend June 19-25. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Become an informed citizen and stand out among your peers. Applicants must be a rising senior, 16-18 years old, have a 3.0 unweighted GPA or equivalent, and be a resident of the state for at least one year. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at (402) 690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Cut off for applications is March 15.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest is March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to participate in the NC East Zone 4 Contest and may advance to the NC East District Contest, which will provide a first place scholarship of $2,500, second place scholarship of $1,500, and a third place scholarship of $1,000. National level prizes are $15,000, $10,000 or $5,000. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Four Seasons
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present the Coopertown Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature Hye-Jin Kim, Ara Gregorian, Maria Lambros and Michael Kannen performing works by Haydn, Kodaly and Beethoven. Face coverings required. Tickets are $40. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu.
Symphony Orchestra
East Carolina University’s School of Music will present a performance by the university’s Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in Wright Auditorium. The program will feature works by Ricketts and Grieg as well as Arutiunian’s Tuba Concerto featuring ECU faculty artist Jarrod Williams, tuba. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
New Music
East Carolina University’s School of Music will present a North Carolina NewMusic Initiative performance by Durward Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature a world premiere by ECU alumna and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Chamber Singers
East Carolina University’s School of Music will present the university’s Chamber Singerrs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon has been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Piano performance
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by faculty artist Keiko Sekino, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Symphonic and Concert bands
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by the university’s symphonic and concert bands at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Wright Audiorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show from Feb. 4-24. The annual exhibition, open to any artist, includes small works of art priced at $5 or $10, with a virtual auction for juried entries. It is a fundraiser for Emerge’s educational and outreach funds. A members only preview event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3, followed by an opening reception for the public from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4. Visit emergegallery.com.
Coastal Winds Quintet
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by Coastal Winds Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute; Anna Lampidis, oboe; Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet; Christopher Ulffers, bassoon; and Emily Schaefer, horn. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Chorale and choir
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by the University Chorale and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit . 10-4. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.