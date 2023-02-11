Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Flu shots
The Pitt County Health Department is providing free flu immunizations for uninsured individuals. Appointments are required. Call 902-2449.
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule an appointment.
Valentine Roses
The Women of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine Roses Sale Monday and Tuesday at the Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road. Winterville. Call 717-0164 to pre-order or walk in. Orders are available for delivery or pick-up. Other flowers are available as well as gift baskets and balloons. Proceeds will be used for Mooseheart-Moosehaven and other community projects. Hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Singing valentines
The Carolina Chord Connection Barbershop Chorus will offer singing valentines on Monday and Tuesday. Buy one for your sweetheart or loved one. Go to carolinachordconnection.com and click on the heart to order online or call Katie at 524-1656.
ECU baseball
The East Carolina University Pirates baseball team will open the 2023 season against the George Washington Colonials at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Clark-LeClair Stadium, 9999 Charles Blvd., Greenville. Visit ecupirates.com.
Take 6
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the a cappella group Take 6 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wright Auditorium on ECU’s Main Campus. Group members Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley are part of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and recipients of 10 Dove Awards and 10 Grammy Awards. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
Dining with Diabetes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer a four-week Dining With Diabetes Online Series starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The virtual program and cooking demonstrations is for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with pre-diabetes and people who have type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions and their families and caregivers. Classes run 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 14. Contact Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu for more information. Register at go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will start the Lenten Season with a pancake supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It will be in the fellowship hall and is open to the community. Plates of pancakes and sausage will be available to dine-in or takeout for an $8 donation. Proceeds and the plate offering will be used for the Outreach Ministry of the church, including the Community Soup Kitchen across the street. For more info, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Ash Wednesday service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a community Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 with Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes. The Rev. Bob Hudak from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Pastor Rocky Stone from the Farmville Presbyterian Church and Pastor Morgan from the First Christian Church will lead the ecumenical-based service that is open to all. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 355-3180.
Senior legislature
Greene County Senior Services will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. The senior legislature was created as a nonpartisan, unicameral body by the General Assembly in 1993 to identify the most pressing issues facing older adults across the stat. Greene County’s NCSTHL Rep. Elliotte Ashburn will share a program about their work and announce the group’s top five legislative priorities for consideration by the NC General Assembly in the 2023-24 legislative cycle. Greene County Senior Services will provide refreshments, Visit www.ncseniortarheellegislature.org.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 565-2352.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
