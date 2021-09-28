Please email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Flu shot clinic
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting a flu shot clinic 5-7 p.m. Thursday. No appointment necessary. Masks required.
Bird walk
Bird Walk at the Park will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Oliver Murphrey Park, 3476 N. Main St., Farmville. The 90-minute walk will be led by Susan McCrae, a biology professor at East Carolina University. Contact cwidney@farmvillenc.gov or call 753-3355 for more information.
Farmville Central reunion
The 40-year reunion of the Farmville Central High School class of 1980 set for Saturday has been postponed again due to COVID-19. It will be held in 2022. Email mbjowens@gmail.com.
Garage sale
The Missions Committee of Calvary Memorial UMC, 107 W. Greene St., Snow Hill, will hold a yard sale starting at 7 a.m. Saturday with household items, dishes, crystal, bed linens, toys, bicycles, furniture and more.
Little Creek homecoming
Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church of Scuffleton, 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden, will celebrate its 293rd homecoming service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Rev. Philip Wood will bring the message. Nursery provided, lunch will be served at noon. All members, former members and friends to are welcome to worship at the church.
Farm Museum fundraiser
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation” from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield. The event includes a tour, refreshments and more. Tickets are $50 and are available at Jefferson’s, Lauteres, and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. Call 756-5432
Hotdog sale
The Greene County Senior Center will have a drive-through hot dog sale 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 with proceeds going toward the Duplin/Greene/Wayne Walk to De-Feet Dementia. Cost is $6 which includes two hot dogs, chips, drink and a brownie. To make a donation, call 252-747-5436. The NC Dementia Alliance provides resources for dementia/Alzheimer’s research, support groups, and information for family caregivers. The walk will be in Goldsboro 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 23.
Prayer breakfast
Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. on Oct 16. Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse will be the guest speaker. The public is welcome.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk, rated PG-13, at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 payable to the Farmville Community Arts Council. No cards. The walks will be held Oct 21-23 and 28-30. Several time slots are available each night from 6-8 p.m. The walks starts at the Gazebo in the Town Common.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Oct. 7 at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Voyages of Discovery
Moogega Cooper, a planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “Diversity in STEAM from a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th Street. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church, 3776 S Main St in Farmville, is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Register or donate the day of the walk or at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/farmvillenc
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University's Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking resident throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions that document experiences during the pandemic can be shared in any format at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host drive-through flu shot clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday in October in the parking area. The shot is available for all Veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks are required.
