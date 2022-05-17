Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Greene Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding its Older American’s Month Celebration and Cookout for ages 60 and older at noon May 20. Invite a friend. Call 747-5436 for more information.
Kings of Q
{p class=”p1”}Kings of Q Barbecue Festival will be held Friday and Saturday in downtown Ayden featuring live music, rides, vendors and the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned cook-off from 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The cook teams will set up downtown and judging will take place at Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St. “Smokehouse Alley,” a collection of food truck vendors offering barbecue-related food will be set up behind Town Hall. The festival also will include a Hog Hollerin’ contest 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the festival stage on West Avenue.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical & Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday during the Kings of Q BBQ Cook-Off and Festival. Visitors can enjoy seeing an exhibit that shows the town’s whole-hog barbecue history from one man many years ago to the two “Kings of Q” of today. Admission is free; donations are welcomed. Two added bonuses: the Alex Warren Photographic Art Exhibit is in the gallery and the Oak Drive Band will perform on the lawn from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be no open house on Sunday.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Farmville Community Arts Center will present “La Cage Aux Folles” at 7 p.m. May 19-21 in Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. May 21-22. The award-winning musical was the inspiration for the 1996 comedy film “The Birdcage,” starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. Tickets are $15 for members and $20-25 for others. To order, visit tinyurl.com/2asj953u or call 753-3832.
Proud to be an American Day
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be and American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department’s famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original 1-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on June 13.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10, and a second group of 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, is accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.
Financial wellness
PCC will host a financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare at the Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St., 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Community Shred Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. $5 recommended donation. Three bag/box maximum. This event is sponsored by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Cost is $5.
Beginner genealogy class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-29. Cost is $20.
{p class=”p1”}Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
{p class=”p1”}Differently Abled Fair
Koinonia Christian Center Church will host the annual Differently Abled Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The free, carnival-style event will include games, music, crafts, photo stations, food and activities. It is exclusively for individuals diagnosed with severe and profound disabilities and their immediate families. For more information, visit kccfamily.com or call 752-1898.
Big Band concert
The Emerald City Big Band, The Tar River Community Band, and special guests will hold the Charles Alford Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday May 21, Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will celebrate Alford’s love of music with these bands he helped to establish many years ago. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is Saturday, May 21, at ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 252-864-3369 or Doris Barnes 252-714-0152.
Paint in the Park
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will host Paint in the Park, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free plein air paint event invites artists to take advantage of the natural environment of the Town Common and the Tar River as they create works of art. It also provide a chance for them to meet other artists and to show their creations on stage (at 3 p.m.) Visit emergegallery.com for more information.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower, educated youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
