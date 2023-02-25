Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Chili Sale
Farmville Boy Scouts of America Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East Chili Sale 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $10. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 252-714-7644 for more information.
Parade Postponed
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will hold its Fourth Sunday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a very small preview of the sports history exhibit that is in its early planning stages and will occupy a larger space when completed. The museum’s docents will be available to explain and answer questions. The museum also is open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will hold the 32nd annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5. It will feature thousands of great items including hardbacks, children’s books and DVD’s. March 2 is the Members Only Sale 5-8 p.m. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4. March 5 is $5 back day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Pancakes and sausage
The Reedy Branch Church Youth Committee will have a Pancake and Sausage Dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at the church on the corner of Davenport and Reedy Branch Roads. The cost is $7 all you can eat. All funds will go towards Youth projects.
Arts in the Park
Grifton Arts in the Park will be held 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Contentnea Creek Overlook Park, 432 Creekshore Drive. The free event will feature live music, more than 20 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks. The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton also will be open 1-5 p.m. across the street. Admission is free.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills recommended but not required. Machines and supplies provided. Participants need to bring their lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on March 13.
Transplant fundraiser
Davis Grove Baptist Church, 938 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, will host a barbecued chicken plate fundraiser and Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, to support a double lung transplant for Donald Roberson. Cost is $10 for a half chicken and sides. The event will include children’s activities and an antique car and tractor show with cash prizes. Vendors are invited. Advance ticket are available through church members. Call Allan Harper at 290-1401 about plate sales, Josh Jones at 286-7391 about the car-tractor show. Vendors can call Renate Harper at 289-6309.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The Farmville Public Library and Town of Farmville will host the annual Easter Eggstravaganze from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 4340 W. Horne Ave. Activities will include Fuzzy the Cow, a bounce house, encore the mini horse, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. An egg hunt for exceptional children ages 1-9 begins at 11:45 a.m. An egg hunt for ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, will be at noon. Food vendors will be on-site. All activities are free. Food must be purchased from vendors.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 252-565-2352.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply. Safe Kids Pitt County, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are sponsoring the event. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for information.
Flu shots
The Pitt County Health Department is now providing free flu immunizations for uninsured individuals. Appointments are required for immunization services. Call 252-902-2449 to schedule an appointment.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call (252) 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
{li class=”p1”}Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.{/li}
Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.
Beginner Wood Carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Cost is $40 and includes all supplies.
The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.
