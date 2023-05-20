Email announcements at least two weeks in advance to community@reflector.com.
Parkinson’s support
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Dr. Gajendra Khatri will talk about the impact of infections on adults with Parkinson’s disease. The meeting is for anyone who is living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with Parkinson’s, or just wants to learn more about it. Email joskoeve@yahoo.com or call 258-4224.
Winterville concert
Tar River Boys will perform 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, as part of the Winterville Historical & Arts Society’s spring concert series at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. Tickets are $10 and are available at eventbrite.com/cc/winterville-historical-arts-society-1977249. Shows are limited to 60 guests. Light refreshments will be available.
Shred-a-thon
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, will sponsor a shred-a-thon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. The event will provide residents an opportunity to reduce clutter and protect themselves against identity theft by shredding old tax records, employment records, bank statements and other documents. Call 747-5436 for more information. Paper only, no notebooks, newspapers, books on magazines. The event is part of the Older Americans Month celebration.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council, 3723 N Main St, Farmville, will host auditions for “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. May 26-27 and 2 p.m. May 28. Ages 13-19 may audition for the teen show, and auditions will consist of cold readings. For more information, email Natasha@farmville-arts.org.
Senior guidance sessions
First Christian Church of Grifton, 579 Queen St., will offer a pair of educational forums for senior citizens, caregivers and those planning for retirement. Attorney Jim Purnell will speak on “The ABCs of Getting Your Affairs in Order” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The session will review legal documents every senior citizen should consider having. Purnell works at White & Allen in Kinston. Rick Zeck and Alexis Welch will discuss “What the Pitt Council of Aging and the AARP Can Do for You” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Zeck is the Executive Director of the Pitt County Council on Aging, and Welch is a representative of AARP. Call 864-5297 for information.
Proud to be an American
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 is holding its annual Proud to be an American Day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at 102 S. Main St. The event honors veterans, military service members and fallen heroes and features a recognition ceremony, music, raffle, vendors, a car and tractor show, kids activities and Walstonburg Fire Department barbecue. Call Ray Holloman at 714-3954, email rayholloman@embarqmail.com and visit walstonburgproud tobeanamericanday.com. Veterans and active service members who attend will be recognized.
Arts in the Park
Grifton Arts in the Park will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at Contentnea Overlook Park, 437 Creekshore Drive. The event will feature live music, fun and fellowship, vendors, food and more. The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton also will be open 1-5 p.m. May 21 and June 4.
Music Bingo
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Music Bingo Summertime Event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Tickets are $20 and include two bingo cards and a non-alcoholic beverage. Additional bingo cards and 50/50 tickets also will be available. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and music bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Contact Jennifer Jacobs for tickets at 521-3952 or visit their listing on Eventbrite.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on June 12.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs. Call 252-747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Call (252) 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Pressure Canner Testing
Ready for home canning season? Check Your canner first. The Pitt County Extension Agency will be having free dial gauge testing by appointment only. Contact agent Taneisha Armstrong, at 902-1714 or taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu
4-H Chicken Project
Pitt County youth are invited to take part in the 4-H Chicken Project. Youth can show their own bird or purchase chicks that have been hatched through the Pitt County 4-H School Embryology program this spring. They will attend a showmanship workshop July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon; complete an expression arts project by Aug. 4, attend a county practice show on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. and attend the Pitt County Fair Chicken Show at 1 p.m. Sept. 23. For more information, call Pitt County Extension Service at 902-1709.
Mental Health Expo
ECU Health is hosting its 11th annual Mental Health Expo from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the ECU Outpatient Center, 115 Heart Drive. It features more than 50 exhibitors from service organizations that provide mental health and substance abuse resources. This free event is for individuals, family members, caregivers and providers. For more information or to become an event exhibitor, contact Jo Wallace at 847-8798 or visit ECUHealth.org/BehavioralHealth.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.