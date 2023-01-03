Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
‘Wizard of Oz’ auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” today and Friday at 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Auditions for ages 12 and younger will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by auditions for teens and adults from 6:30-9 p.m. Participants should prepare a short section of a song. Accompaniment is not provided but will be allowed. The audition will include a reading and a short, choreographed routine. Performances are scheduled for March 2-5. For more information, contact Natasha Smith at natasha@farmville-arts.org.
Fella-ship
The men of Haddocks UAFWB church, 111 Sunset Acres Road, Winterville, will hold a Fella-ship service at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The speaker will be Deacon Ben Johnson of the Bell Arthur FWB Church. Call 252-417-3985 for more information.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Jan. 31. For more information call (252) 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The meetings are held on the second Monday of each month.
Cypress Club
The Sierra Club's Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Shawn Taylor of the N.C. Division of Air Quality and Betsey Huddleston, Washington regional supervisor, and a second regional representative involved in the permitting process will explain the process followed by DAQ for considering air-quality permits. The meeting is open to the public. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group to join by Zoom and for more information.
PCC MLK breakfast
Pitt Community College will host the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Goess Student Center. The theme for the event will be “AMPLIFY! Empowering Voices Through Advocacy.” Guest speaker will be Greg Hedgepeth, director of marketing and communication for North Carolina State University’s graduate school, and president and CEO of Substantial Media. Tickets are $15; a virtual participation option is available for $10. Proceeds support the annual Multicultural Activities Committee scholarship. Contact Jasmin Spain at 493-7769 or Regina Garcia at 252-493-7568.
Vision board workshop
The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., will host a National Vision Board Day workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. A vision board is a tool that represents a person's goals and dreams of the future using affirmations, mottos and images. It can be in different formats such as poster board, scrapbook, digital, etc. It is meant to be something that one looks at regularly for motivation and clarity. The workshop costs $10 per person and includes all supplies. Call the library at 252-524-0345) to sign up by Jan. 10. Space is limited.
MLK Celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the MLK Public Service Awards. Special music by Minister Demarcus Haddock & Company.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on "Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina's Public and Private Gardens" at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan 22) Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 252-902-1984.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will holds its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. Meetings are on the second Thursday of the month.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services