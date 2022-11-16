Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Quilt raffle
The Greene County Senior Center is holding its Purple Garden Quilt Raffle to benefit Lenoir/Greene United Way. Tickets are on sale now at $5 each or five for $20. Contact the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, or call 252-747-5436. The full-size quilt is machine and hand-quilted and made with all-natural cotton and is on display at the senior center. The drawing will be held during the Senior Center Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The United Way funds the Senior Center Ensure Program, Senior Games expenses, educational classes and more.
GCHS poinsettia sale
Poinsettias will be available in the Greene Central Agriculture Shop beginning the week after the Thanksgiving holidays. They will be available with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50. Also available will be smaller and larger size poinsettias. Churches or other organizations wishing to reserve large quantities should call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us by mid-November to assure availability.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule an appointment.
Community dinner
Mount Shiloh Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is having a community dinner giveaway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The church also will distribute food bags, clothes and other items.
Community feeding
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Main St., Winterville, will host a free community feeding at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the church parking lot.
Zion Chapel
Zion Chapel United African Free Will Baptist Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden, will celebrate the 34th anniversary of Bishop C.R. Parker on Sunday, Nov. 20. Services start with 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. morning worship services. Fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. The public is welcome. Special guest is Pastor Angela Harper and the MMCC-Greenville Church family.
God’s Closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. All are welcome.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
House of Judah
House of Judah Church of God Ministries, 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, will hold its the men’s fellowship 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 and the Flamboyant Women Organization will meeting at 1 p.m. The church holds services at 11 a.m. on the first, second and third Sundays, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Bible Studies at 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Small business forum
A small business town hall featuring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Allen Thomas of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The event is open to existing and prospective small business owners, business students, and the general public. It will highlight small business programs that small business owners can use to help start, build and grow their businesses.
Food service
The Down East Christian Organization will be cooking and serving food for those in need at the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Ayden Christmas
The Town of Ayden and Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, as part of its Christmas Town in Ayden celebration. Christmas Town in Ayden is from 4-8 p.m. with extended hours at local business, entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and a Christmas market.
Farmville Christmas
The Town of Farmvile and Farmville Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. It will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. A Taste of Farmville will follow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. downtown with extended shopping hours, refreshments and music.
{p class=”p1”}Grifton Christmas
{p class=”p1”}The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will include food and craft venders before the parade by the town common beginning at 1 p.m. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor or volunteer to help with the parade or participate is asked to contact Patricia Riggs at 252-814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 252-524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com. Tickets for a 50/50 parade raffle also are available library and from any parade committee member. The drawing will be held at the end of the parade and the winner will be announced at that time. Participants do not have to be present to win.
{p class=”p1”}Golf cart brigade
{p class=”p1”}The Grifton Christmas Parade Committee organizing a golf cart brigade in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. Complete an application to participate in the parade and write “Golf Cart Brigade” at the top. The committee will give a prize to the best decorated golf cart. If you have a decorated golf cart, you do not need a town permit to drive it on the day of the parade. o contact Patricia Riggs at 252-814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 252-524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com.
Victorian Christmas
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “A Victorian Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. An additional matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The interactive holiday show features a family from the Victorian period hosting a Christmas celebration to which the audience has been invited. The comedy event will feature songs and games. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $25 for premium seating, with a discount for arts council members. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.
Farmville Christmas Parade
The town’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. A holiday market will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 252 Main St. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, inflatables and entertainment. The annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature performances from area schools and organizations, reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and lighting of the town Christmas tree. Call 252-756-1487 or visit wintervillenc.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.