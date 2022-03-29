Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Candidates speak
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.
Class reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its rescheduled 40th class at 6 p.m. on June 25 at the Greenville Convention Center. Payment is due Friday, April 1. All inquiries may be sent to Cathy Dixon Brown and monet1213@gmail.com.
Antique car show
The Greenville Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is sponsoring an Antique Car Show on the Washington waterfront along Stewart Parkway in Washington, N.C., on Saturday. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. with judging to start at noon. The show is open to all cars at least 25 years old in original or restored to original condition. Old time street rods/modifieds from the 1920s-40s also will be featured. Registration is $25 a car. Admission to the show is free. Call 252-717-6836 for more information.
Candidate forum
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will host a candidate forum 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Goess Student Center, Pitt Community College, 1968 Pitt Tech Road, Winterville. The forum will feature candidates for county, legislative and congressional races. The forum is open to the public. Send questions to democraticwomenpittcounty@gmail.com.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual “A Night to Paws” fundraiser 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Event tickets are $75 each and include a complimentary cocktail hour, a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, and a plated three-course dinner. The event will also feature mobile bidding system for 100 silent auction packages and raffle tickets. Guests will learn about the agendcy, hear adoption testimonials and enjoy the band Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/antp2022.
Holocaust memories
Dr. Walter J. Pories will give a talk, "My Memories of the Holocaust," from 4:30-5:45 p.m. on Monday, April 4, in the Evelyn Fike Laupus Gallery, Laupus Library, fourth floor. His talk, free and open to the public, will be broadcast via Zoom for those wishing to attend virtually. Registration for Zoom is available at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events. Pories joined the ECU medical faculty in 1977 as founding chair of the Department of Surgery. He fled Germany with his family in 1939, at age 11. He will share his autobiographical reflections on his life in Germany and then America.
Pigskin Pig-Out
The ECU Pirate Club will hold the 37th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out April 8-9 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and other sites. The event includes an overnight pig-cooking contest, golf tournament and Pirate softball on Friday and a variety of events starting at 10 a.m. Saturday including a barbecue plate sale, concerts, car show, touch-a-truck, kids stations, vendors, Meet the Pirates and the Purple-Gold football game, Pirate baseball and softball and more. For a full schedule and registration forms visit ecupirateclub.com/sports/2022/2/9/annual-pigskin-pig-out.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, and the Leroy James Farmers’ Market will co-sponsor a free Easter Egg Hunt for children age 1-9 on Saturday, April 2. Children ages 1-4 will start at 10:30 a.m. and children ages 5-9 will hunt at 11 a.m. Participating families may picnic on the grounds after the hunts or explore the village until 1 p.m. Park at the Farmers’ Market and register at the village next door starting at 9:45 a.m. For more information, call (252) 531-2771 or visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.
Heroes without Capes
The Greenville Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold Heroes without Capes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 to salute people dedicated to community service. Meet local heroes, educators, health care providers and more. Activities include an ident-kid program, free food and giveaways, kettle corn, gellyball games and a bouncy house. For more information, call 756-0885.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Jesse's Rally
Family and friends of a 3-year-old boy killed by his father in 2012 in Grifton are holding Jesse’s Rally for Change at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on the lawn at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event will move to Student Center Room 125 in case of inclement weather. The event will included kids activities, a raffle, speakers and music to remember Jesse and promote Jesse’s Law intended to bolster child safety efforts in North Carolina family courts. Jesse was killed shortly after his mother filed for divorce. The father then killed himself. He was one of more than 800 children murdered by a divorcing or separating parent in the U.S. since 2008, organizers said. Christy Melvin, Jesse’s mother, and supporters will attend.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promote global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org,
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, home ownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu. Upcoming sessions will be held at the following locations:
- PCC Bernstein Center, 261 Belvoir Highway, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 1-24.
- PCC Farmville Center, 3781 S. Main St, Farmville, 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays April 4-27.
- PCC Greenville Center, 3107 S. Memorial Dr. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 7-28.
- Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Barn Quilt Painting Class, 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Tuesdays April 4-12.
- Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
- Advance Care Planning Class 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
- Help! I’m Struggling With Compassion Fatigue and Caregiver Syndrome! 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 11.
- Brew Time: Let’s Learn About Coffee, 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
- Getting to Know Your iPhone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
- Broadening Your Investment Knowledge 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
- Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost is $10.
- Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
- Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
- Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
- Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16. $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Earth Day
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The event will include wagon tours of restoration/conservation efforts; presentations on climate change; experts to address gardening questions and best practices for sustainable methods; demonstrations by environmental groups; antique farm tools; music, food and fun activities. For additional information: Visit the Cypress Group of the NC Sierra www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is Saturday, May 21, at ECU's A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 252-864-3369 or Doris Barnes 252-714-0152.