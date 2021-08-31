Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Drive-in movie
U.S. Cellular is hosting a free drive-in movie at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3-4 in at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The screening of Shrek 2 will be open to 250 vehicles free of charge each night. Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass at drivein.uscellular.com. Additional details are available on the site. U.S. Cellular will provide each vehicle with complimentary movie snacks.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour of the village will be provided. Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 252-414-2869 for more information.
Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Friday evening, Sept. 10, in Grifton. Email to agclassof76@gmail.com for details.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery beginning Sept. 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Farmville Methodist
Farmville United Methodist Church will celebrating its 120th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 19. The anniversary will consist of worship at 10 a.m. followed by a catered meal, games for the whole family and music by 2Digh4. Events will be held during the week prior to the celebration. For more information, call the church office at 753-4803. Events are open to the public but reservations for the catered meal must be made by Sept. 10.
Pitt County Fair
The Pitt County Fair will be held Sept. 21-26 at the fairgrounds, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway. The cake auction will be 7:30. p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, not at the time printed in the fair guide. If you have questions about exhibit entries or dates, contact Mary-Anne Brannon at 252-758-8754.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7.
- Bethel Free will Baptist Church, 1936 Banks School Road, Kinston, noon-4 p.m., Sept. 12.
- Southwood Memorial Christian Church, 1027 N.C. 58 South, Kinston, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 13.
- Lenoir County Board of Elections, 110 South Heritage St., Kinston, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 15.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
• Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
• iPhone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
• Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
• Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
• Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
• Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Sept. 10.
• Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
• Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Sept. 13.
• Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 14.
• How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Sept. 14.
• Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 15.
• Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
• Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15.
• Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16.
• Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Sept. 20.
• COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Jewelry 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: $5
• Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
• Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
• Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.