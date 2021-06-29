Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum in the Cox-Ange House, 2543 Church St., opens from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. There is no admission fee but donations are welcomed. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. There is no admission fee but donations are welcomed. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
- 4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
- Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid's Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
- Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children's garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Med instead of meds
A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 22. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.
CRT discussion
Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, formerly known as the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party, will be holding its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. There will be a presentation followed by a discussion about critical race theory. Contact Karen at (252) 286-7015 for more information.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 252-847-7867.
Concert on the Common
Chairmen of the Board will perform on Thursday as part of the Concert on the Common series starting at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event also features food trucks and beer and wine sales. The Embers play on July 14 and On the Border July 22. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39's weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Self-esteem project
Richelle Smallwood of Providential Care Center of Mental Wellness will host a free launch party for a self-esteem program called Lost and Found at noon at the Hilton Greenville. Community leaders, school administrators and organizations that work with youth are encouraged to RSVP at www.myprovidentialcare.com.