Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Food giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a drive-through food bag giveaway for the Winterville community from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Call Rev. Cathy Harper at (252) 364-5665 for information.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Proud to be an American Day
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be an American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department's famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original I-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Financial wellness
PCC will host a financial wellness program covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare at the Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 or jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Blood drive
First Christian Church in Farmville will host a blood drive 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on June 13.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is from 7-10 p.m. on June 9. Music provided by DJ Stanley Edwards (Woogie) and hosted by Jenny Bright and Carolyn Rouse. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class starts at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on June 9 at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. an meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, is accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open to all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents, traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.
Poem in Pocket Day
Pitt County Master Gardeners will celebrate “Poem in your Pocket Day” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at the Children’s Garden of the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. A poetry reading will be held at 10:30. Children will also be able to discover “poems in pockets” and participate in creating poems. Parents, teachers and children are encouraged to attend. Call 252-902-1709.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower, and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Bob Luebke who will speak about public education in North Carolina.
Sunday in the Park
The Sunday in the Park series returns to the Greenville Town Common for its 49th season at 6:30 p.m. on June 5 with The Tar River Community Band. Performing at the concert series nearly since it started, the group will continue the tradition this year with the big band and show tunes led by conductor James Mauser and vocalist Emery Davis.
Concert on the Common
On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10, and a second group of 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.