Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on May 9.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, starts its summer hours this week the market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Men's ministry
The men's ministry at Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will have Lawrence Rouse, president of Pitt Community College Winterville, as their speaker at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. The program is open to the public. Call 252-640-5630.
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu. Upcoming sessions will be held at the following locations:
- PCC Greenville Center, 3107 S. Memorial Drive, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 7-28.
- Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Beginner portrait painting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 5-26. Cost is $65.
- Zoom: What is it and How to Use it, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 9.
- Advance care planning class, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 12.
- Road to Resources: Sleep Disorders in Older Adults (What Causes them and how can they be fixed?), 3-4 p.m. Monday, May 16.
- Med Instead of Meds: Exploring Better Health Through Better Eating, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, May 19-June 23. Seating is limited.
- Community Shred Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. $5 recommended donation. Three bag/box maximum. This event is sponsored by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Cost is $5.
- Beginner genealogy class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-29. Cost is $20.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2573 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, 2-6 p.m., May 11.
- Agriculture Extension Auditorium, 403 Government Circle, Greenville, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., May 12.
- Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., Greenville, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., May 13.
- Friends In Fellowship Christian Church, 962 Jack Jones Road, Winterville, 2-6:30 p.m., May 17.
- Greenville Fire/Rescue Station No. 6, 3375 E. 10th St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 18.
- The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 307 Martinsborough Road, Greenville, 3-7 p.m., May 19.
Big band concert
The Emerald City Big Band, The Tar River Community Band, and special guests will hold the Charles Alford Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will celebrate Alford’s love of music with these bands he helped to establish many years ago. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is Saturday, May 21, at ECU's A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 252-864-3369 or Doris Barnes 252-714-0152.
Plant sale
The Master Gardener volunteers at the Pitt County Arboretum will hold their 2022 Spring Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, for Friends of the Arboretum and at 10 a.m. for the general public. It runs until noon. Thousands of plants will be available including sun and shade perennials, trees and shrubs, vines, annuals, herbs and vegetables, wildflowers, succulents and house plants. The sale will be next to the arboretum gardens, at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service, tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoric alandartssociety.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, May 12, at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and a meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10 and July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.