Library movie
Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., will host Walk-in Cinema at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. The Disney animated film “Manoa” will be shown on the parking lot side of the building. In case of rain, the event will be held in the auditorium. Visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Splash Day
Ayden Arts and Recreation, in conjunction with Trillium Health Resources, will host Family Splash Day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Ayden District Park, 3869 Jolly Road, Ayden. The free event will include inflatable waterslides, character appearances, a splash pad, games, face-painting, arts and crafts, food and music. It is open to all ages, but pets are not allowed. Call 481-5837 or visit aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
Bible study
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold vacation Bible school for all ages from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 1-5. Supper will be served eash night for $3 per person or $10 per family. Visit vbspro.events/elmgrovechurch to register. Call 252-7463534 to register.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life of Pitt County is scheduled from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/pittnc or call Benita Dunham at 704-603-6131.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for the second annual Farmville Ghost Walk from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12-14 at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed to act as ghosts, storytellers and tour guides. For more information, call Kevin Lee at 327-9668.
Pitt Democrats
The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly County Executive Committee Meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road, Greenville. All Democrats living in Pitt County are welcome.
Pickleball preview
A free pickleball preview event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Farmville Municipal Athletic Park, 4240 W. Horne Ave. The event is designed to help ages 13 and older to learn the basics of the sport. Bring water, sunscreen and a paddle. Email info@tennisbloc.com for more information.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held Aug. 25-28 at Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. The event will include food, entertainment, carnival rides, contests and vendors. The Watermelon Jam, featuring Jameson Rodgers, with opening performances by Cooper Greer and Kylie Morgan, will be held from 6-11 p.m. Aug. 27. Concert tickets are $15-$25. Visit watermelonfestival.com.
Back to School
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. The event will feature kids' activities, free food and parent resources. The church also will be collecting school supplies for Sugg-Bundy Elementary.
Kick Off Concert
The Pirate Country Kick Off Concert, presented by the Greenville Convention Center and WRNS, will feature Easton Corbin and Thompson Square. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $50. Visit greenvilleconventioncenter.com.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton, NC will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Aug. 8.
Splash parks
Farmville's splash pad at J.Y. Monk Park, 3433 Park St., is open 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the park is free.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
- Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
- Around the World With Wine 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Cost is $10/class or $35 for all four classes.
- Vamos: Survival Spanish for Travelers, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 26. Cost is $25. Taught by Ann Borisoff, retired professor of Hispanic studies, ECU.
- Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., Winterville, 2:30- 6:30 p.m., July 28.
- APT To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower, Suite B., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 30
- Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 31.