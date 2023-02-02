Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Bible study
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com. The Bible study will be held in the conference room.
Valentine card making
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host Valentines Day card decorating from 8-1 p.m. on Feb. 4 for children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville. A craft table will be set up at the market or participants can bring cards from home. Approximately 80 children with their siblings and parents are at the house currently. The cards will be hand delivered to the house the week of Feb. 13. Valentines for Pitt County Meals on Wheels recipients will be delivered during the week of Feb. 6. Turn in all cards by 1 p.m. Feb. 4 or visit the craft table. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. for information, paper.
Farmville Fire
The annual meeting of the Farmville Rural Fire Association Inc. will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the fire station, 3713 N. Main St. Officers for the coming year will be elected and any other business will be conducted.
Greene County nominations
The Greene County Senior Center is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The deadline is Thursday, Feb. 9. Go to www.greenecounty.gov, click the government link, then Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Contact Sharon Harrison, county coordinator, at 747-5436 for more information.
Dining with Diabetes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer a four-week Dining With Diabetes Online Series starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The virtual program and cooking demonstrations is for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with pre-diabetes and people who have type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions and their families and caregivers. Classes run 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 14. Contact Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu for more information. Register at go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 355-3180.
Senior legislature
Greene County Senior Services will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. The senior legislature was created as a nonpartisan, unicameral body by the General Assembly in 1993 to identify the most pressing issues facing older adults across the stat. Greene County’s NCSTHL Rep. Elliotte Ashburn will share a program about their work and announce the group’s top five legislative priorities for consideration by the NC General Assembly in the 2023-24 legislative cycle. Greene County Senior Services will provide refreshments, Visit www.ncseniortarheellegislature.org.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at E.B. Aycock Middle School. CoopStrong is a charitable fund of The Community Foundation of NC East that supports ECU scholarships, ALS research and families living with ALS. CoopStrong race T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone entered by March 5 at runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong. Packet pick up will be 4-6 p.m. March 24 at Fleet Feet Sports, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. or starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day.
Renaissance Fair
The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23, at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston. The outdoor family festival will features music, pageantry, jousting, food and drink, games, pirates, Vikings and more. Visit www.encrenfaire.com for details and ticket information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Feb. 13.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
GC Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.