BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Youth Arts Festival
The 17th annual Youth Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free event will include art demonstrations, performances and food. Visit facebook.com/youthartsfestivalnc.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host drive-through flu shot clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Oct. 30 in the parking area. The shot is available for all Veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks are required.
Ayden Museum
Ayden Historical and Arts Society's Museum, 554 Second St., will hold its monthly open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will be present to answer questions and to share information in the separate galleries. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism’s eighth annual Samuel C. Robinson dinner and auction will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Author, sports analyst and former NFL star Tim Tebow will be keynote speaker. General admission tickets are $30. Visit acesforautismnc.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190 and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Halloween Jamborini
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Halloween Jamborini from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30. The indoor/outdoor event will feature arts and crafts, games, movies, interactive entertainment and Trunk or Treat. Participants may come in costume, but dress-up is not required. Tickets are $10 for children; parents free. Visit gmoa.org.
Romans Road
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold "The Romans Road Experience" 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road for an evening of fun and life transformed. The family event is open to the public.
Haunted tales
Historian Roger Kammerer will share "Haunted Tales from Eastern North Carolina" at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. The free event is suitable for adults and children. It will be outdoors around the fire so bring a chair, blanket and snack. Plan to share your own ghost stories as well. Call 757-0107.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University's Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking resident throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions that document experiences during the pandemic can be shared in any format at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.