Evening of Poe
Farmville Community Arts Council will present “An Evening of Poe” at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St. The event will include skits and recitations of Edgar Allan Poe’s most unnerving poems and stories as the mystery of his death is explored. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 to $20 for others. Call 753-3832 or visit showtix4u.com.
Winterville concert
Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Afreyed Knot in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the town recreation park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville. It will feature the Martin County Ramblers, an extensive silent auction, delicious barbecue and beer. Visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew for information and tickets.
Howl-o-Ween
A Howl-o-Ween Trunk or Treat celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. This will serve as an animal shelter adoption event and donation drive. It will include dog-friendly and kid-friendly treats, a dog costume contest as well as a free rabies clinic.
Fall Festival
The Pitt County Council on Aging 4551 County Home Road, will hold its FallFest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will include entertainment, a barbecue plate sale and a lot full of vendors offering a variety of gifts and services. Shop local while supporting Meals on Wheels.
Sportsmans giveaway
The Snow Hill and Shine fire departments will hold the 8th Annual Sportman's Giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 201 Carolina Drive in Snow Hill. Doors open at noon and the drawing begins at 1. Tickets are $20 for a chance at 36 prizes including handguns, rifles and shotguns as well as cash prizes ranging from $400 to $10,000. Free food and drinks. Visit shinefireandems.com.
Gospel program
Haddock's UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, is holding a benefit program for the church at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, featuring The Hearts of Men of Rocky Mount, The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, Long John and The Silver Stars of Cove City, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston and Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden. For further information contact Elderess Doris Barnes at 714-0151.
GVFD plate sale
The Grifton Volunteer Fire Department 6881 S. Highland Blvd., will hold its annual Fireman's Day Barbecue Plate Fundraiser starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Plates include barbecued pork, green beans, red potatoes and hushpuppies for $8 each. Dine in or take out.
Winterville Tours
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a historic town tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of the town's 125th anniversary. Town historian Jesse Riggs will lead the tour, which will be hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society. The tours are free to help the community learn more about the town. They begin at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St. Sign up at https://form.jotform.com/222304556521044 or call 252-321-2660 for more information or to book a special date for groups of 10 or more.
Spaghetti fundraiser
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will hold its fall fundraiser from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Menu will consist of spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread, tea or water for $8 for takeout or eat-in. Purchase a ticket from Emmanuel Church members or at the door. Funds will be helping pay for the Outreach Soup Kitchen expenses. For more info, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930 or Janet Heath at 252-917-4563.
Outdoor movie
Winterville Recreation and Parks will show the film “Clifford the Big Red Dog“On Oct. 14 at the town recreation park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St., Winterville. The movie, rated PG, will begin about 30 minutes after sunset. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be sold. Visit wintervillenc.com.
House of Judah
House of Judah Church of God Ministries Inc., 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, has several special services coming up. Shirlee Williams will be preach the Youth Day Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Men’s Fellowship is 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the Flamboyant Women Organization meeting is 1 p.m. Family and Friend’s Day with Apostle Elect Founder Pastor Mary Ward begins 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Dinner will be served after the first service. Pastor Brenda Jackson and Bread of Life Ministries of Grimesland will close out the day at 3 p.m.
Ukraine Missions
A program on missions for Ukraine and its people is planned at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Winterville Church of Christ, 3170 Church St., Ext., Winterville. Steve Boles of Mission to Ukraine and avid supporter Debbie Butler will discuss their efforts and how people can help. For more information, call 252-757-3788 or email info@wintervillechurchofchrist.org.
Pumpkin contest
The Leroy James Pitt County Farmers Market is accepting orders through Oct. 20 to participate in its annual pumpkin decorating contest. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov or order a pumpkin in person at the market at 4560 County Home Road. Photos of decorated pumpkins must be emailed to Johnson by Oct. 27. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the market and via email. Winners receive $20, $10 and $5 gift cards to Simply Natural Creamery. The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Gospel program
Poplar Hill FWBC, 5761 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden, will host a gospel program at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. It will feature The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston, Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden, Frank Ingram and The New Soul Speakers of Ayden. There will be a free-will offering. Contact Deacon Floyd at 412-4629.
Legacy Days
John Lawson Legacy Days in Grifton will take place Oct. 21-22. Contact Beverly Craft at beverlycraft79@gmail.com.
Trunk or treat
Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It's sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.
Farmville Trick or Treat
The town of Farmville will host its third annual Halloween Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. This old-fashioned Halloween event will be held all over Farmville at participating businesses and homes. A list of participating homes and businesses will be available closer to the event. Follow the event at https://fb.me/e/3stNS5aK3.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., is open on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Oct. 10.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule an appointment.