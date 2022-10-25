Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Gospel concert
Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland, will host 11th Hour Gospel Group in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. For more information, contact Pastor Bruce Jones at 252-714-2440.
Fright Fest
The Town of Winterville and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will host Fright Fest 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 downtown. Visit the Main and Mill parking lot for food and ice cream trucks, vendors, games, raffles, giveaways and more. Walk down Railroad Street to visit candy stations and businesses who will host games and activities.
Snow Hill trunk or treat
Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It’s sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.
Farmville trick or treat
The town of Farmville will host its third annual Halloween Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This old-fashioned Halloween event will be held all over Farmville at participating businesses and homes. A list of participating homes and businesses will be available closer to the event. Follow the event at https://fb.me/e/3stNS5aK3.
Historical Ghost Walk
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a historical ghost walk starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Guided small groups leave every 20 minutes. Tour features true stories with live re-enactments. Last group departs at 8:20 p.m. and spaces are limited. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 10-16, collected at gate. Call 252-531-2771 to reserve a space or email ecvafm@gmail.com with your contact information and preferred date and time.
Youth Arts Festival
The annual Community Youth Arts Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature visual artists’ booths where children can participate in creative activities as well as performance activities like puppet making, storytelling, music and theater. The event is a joint project of Greenville Recreation & Parks, ECU’s School of Art & Design, the Pitt County Arts Council, and the Arts Education programs of Pitt County Schools.
Veterans Day
The Town of Ayden will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of those who have served, in memory of those who have fallen, and in hope of those still missing. The service will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 287-313 Third St. In case of inclement weather, event will be held in the Doug Mitchell Auditorium inside the Ayden Arts & Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St.
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Inc., 2543 Church St., and the Ruritan Club of Winterville will present the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Winterville Museum at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will include a bell ringing promptly at 11 a.m. Flags from all branches of military service will be on display at the museum. For more information, please contact First Sergeant Retired John Relford at 252-413-8705 or e-mail at jcrelford39@gmail.com
Church anniversary
Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak. For more information, call 252-355-6026.
Zion Chapel
Zion Chapel United African Free Will Baptist Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden, will celebrate the 34th anniversary of Bishop C.R. Parker on Sunday, Nov. 20. Services start with 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. morning worship services. Fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. The public is welcome. Special guest is Pastor Angela Harper and the MMCC-Greenville Church family.