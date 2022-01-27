Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Arts Council meeting
The Farmville Community Arts Council will hold its 45th Annual Membership Meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Farmville Public Library. It is open to members and memberships are offered at the door for those wishing to renew or join and can participate in the meeting immediately. An online option to attend is available. The link will be sent upon request at fredwaustin@gmail.com.
Tai Chi for Arthritis
Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention will be held at 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Feb. 4 at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Sharon Harrison and Emmanuell Quenum are instructors. Classes are free but contributions are welcomed. Participants must be 60 and older. Call 747-5434 or email sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.
Holocaust remembrance
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature chamber music in remembrance of the Holocaust at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Emanuel Gruber, cello, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, as well as ECU School of Theatre and Dance faculty member Tracy Donohue, narrator. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-4581.
Bed turning
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton will host a bed-turning on Sunday, Feb. 6. A bed-turning is a fun social event for guests to share their quilt and its history. Call Peggy Collins at412-7764 for more information and to let the museum know you would like to participate. Light refreshments will be served. The museum, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is free.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a dark comedy about two spinster sisters who ease the loneliness of single gentlemen by adding just a touch of poison to the wine, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. A matinee performances is 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Feb 8.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistorical andartssociety.com.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howland bakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday (Feb. 10) of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments.
TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 898 will host an open house at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. For more information, call Li Bunger at 252-327-1952.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon has been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Music performance
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano, John Kramar, baritone, Eric Stellrecht, piano at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-4581.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Comic book show
The friendly neighborhood Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit . 10-4. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.