Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Friday evening in Grifton. For details, please send an email to agclassof76@gmail.com"
Sierra Club meets
State Rep. Kandie Smith of House District 8 will join the monthly meeting of the Cypress Group at 7 p.m. on Monday. Smith, who represents western Pitt County, will discuss efforts to address climate change, clean air and water, and clean, renewable energy among other legislative topics. Visit www.meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for more information and to attend the virtual meeting.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ag Center conference rooms of the Pitt County Cooperative Extension, 403 Government Circle. For more information, contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery beginning Wednesday. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Farmville Methodist
Farmville United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 120th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 19. The anniversary will consist of worship at 10 a.m. followed by a catered meal, games for the whole family and music by 2Digh4. Events will be held during the week prior to the celebration. For more information, call the church office at 753-4803. Events are open to the public but reservations for the catered meal must be made by Sept. 10.
Concerned Citizens
The Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina will meet 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Benjie Forrest and Worth Forbes of the Pitt County Board of Education will discuss critical race theory and ideas for changes in public school education in Pitt County. Contact Elizabeth Weidner at eaweidner21@gmail.com.
Pitt County Fair
The Pitt County Fair will be held Sept. 21-26 at the fairgrounds, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway. The cake auction will be 7:30. p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, not at the time printed in the fair guide. If you have questions about exhibit entries or dates, contact Mary-Anne Brannon at 252-758-8754.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will be hosting drive-thru flu clinics for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 in the parking area at 401 Moye Blvd. The shot is available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks required.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. The Gold Bow campaign is underway, offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
• Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
• Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
• Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
• Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
• Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
• Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 14.
• How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
• Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
• Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
• Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
• Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 16.
• Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
• COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Jewelry 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cost: $5
• Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
• Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
• Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.