Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Farmville Ghost Walk
Auditions for the Farmville Ghost Walk will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. The Ghost Walk will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30. For more details about auditions and tickets, call the Farmville Community Arts Council at 252-753-3832.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and use the code FCC Farmville. The need is urgent. The Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments.
Friends of Library sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 30th Annual Used Book Sale will be at the Greenville Convention Center today through Sunday. Today's Members Only Sale is from 6-8 p.m. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sept. 19 is $5 Bag Day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit Sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society will open the Winterville Museum, 2543 Church St., from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. dates on Saturday at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday featuring art and history as vendors line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Anniversary parade
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host an 11th-anniversary celebration for Pastor Alton K. Wooten on Saturday. A parade will be held at 1 p.m. beginning at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, 2439 Railroad St. and proceed to the church. Participants will meet at 12:45 p.m. to line up for the event.
Concerned Citizens
The Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Benjie Forrest and Worth Forbes of the Pitt County Board of Education will discuss critical race theory and ideas for changes in public school education in Pitt County. Contact Elizabeth Weidner at eaweidner21@gmail.com.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will be hosting drive-thru flu clinics for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 in the parking area at 401 Moye Blvd. The shot is available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks required.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Oct. 7 at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Farm Museum
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting a benefit, “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation,” from 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield. The event includes heavy hors d’oervres, live music, tours of the home, silent auction and raffle, and a talk by local historian, Roger Kammerer. Tickets are $50 and are available at Jefferson’s, Lauteres, and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. For more information, call 756-5432
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club provides members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
• Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
• COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cost: $5
• Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
• Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
• Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
• Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
• Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.