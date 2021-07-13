Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Winterville concert
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series will host Trainwreck from 7-10 p.m. July 16 at the amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free. Visit Visit wintervillenc.com.
‘Frozen 2’
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie Series will present “Frozen 2” at dusk July 24 at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Sheriff's youth camp
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office will host its SUMMER Youth Camp Aug. 9-13 at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road. Short for Sheriff's Understanding Monitoring Mentoring Educating and Rewarding our Youth Camp, the program is for children 8-13. Sessions are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 23. Call Venus Curry at 252-902-2776.
Sunday in the Park
The British Invaders will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. Upcoming performances include: The Will McBride Group, July 25; East Coast Rhythm and Blues, Aug. 1; David Lee Jones, Aug. 1; Spare Change, Aug. 15; Built for Comfort, and Aug. 22; Tailgate, Aug. 29. A beer garden will be available July 18 and 25 and Aug. 15 and 29.
Movies on the lawn
ECU's Division of Student Affairs will host its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays July 10-31 outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. Movies will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. Movie include “Frozen II” on July 10, “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) on July 17, “Madagascar” on July 24 and “Soul” on July 31. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.
Med instead of meds
A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 22. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
- 4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
- Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid's Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
- Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children's garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Medication Safety presented by Walgreens Pharmacy 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 19. Seating limited.
- Hymnology classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 21-Aug. 25.
- Gardening Class: Let’s Talk Houseplants, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
- Jewelry Class will 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Cost is $2. Call to register and get a supplies list.
- Bookmobile stops, 10:45-11:15 a.m., July 9 and July 30
- Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 252-847-7867.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments for all people 12 and up can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.