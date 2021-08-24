Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincal exam and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return with amusements and more today through Saturday at 324 Sylvania St. Vendors will offer rides, fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday's activities include a 10 a.m. parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. This is a monthly sketching series that will allow patrons and guests to learn about different art styles. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
- Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
- Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
- Wills and trusts class 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
- Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
- iPhone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
- Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
- Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
- Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
- Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
- Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
- Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
- Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 14.
- How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
- Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 16.
- Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
- COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
- Jewelry 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cost: $5
- Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
- Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
- Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
- Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.
Expungement clinic
N.C. Reentry Innovators for Success will have a free criminal record expungement clinic on Nov. 6. Limited slots available. Register by Sept. 1. Visit www.ncreentryinnovators.org to register or make a donation.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. The Gold Bow campaign is underway, offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Blessing of Badges
The third Interfaith Blessing of the Badges will take place at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the First Christian Church, 2810 14th St., Greenville. The event is organized by Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community for law enforcement and first responders in Pitt and Martin counties.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.