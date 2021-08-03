Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The annual event includes costumes, cosplay and a chance to meet comic book creators, artists, writers and vendors. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Donations are sought to “Stuff the Bus” with items students need for back-to school. Contributors may bring donations to the site or choose to have them shipped. Visit /www.facebook.com/ppspittcounty for details.
Board of health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St., Tuesday, Aug. 10. For more information, contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The session provides information about what human trafficking looks like in North Carolina, indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. It is free but registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return to with amusements and more at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26-28, 324 Sylvania St. opening for carnival rides. Vendors also will offer fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday's activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will open the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
FreeCycle Fridays
The FreeCycle Fridays program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health offers free COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 12 and up at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
• Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
• Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
• Caregiver Coffee on 1-2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
• Transitional Care: Things You Should Know and Plan For, will be presented by Pruitt Healthcare on 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
• Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 and 24. Walk-ins welcome.
• Gardening Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
• Physical therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins welcome.
• Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cost is $5.
• Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
• COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
• Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 9.
• Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
• Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 15